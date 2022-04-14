Go Weightless from Houston for UNDER $9,000

Yes, you CAN experience weightlessness. No, it won’t cost you millions of dollars. No, it's not a simulation of weightlessness: you're actually weightless. Yes, you’ll have a video of you floating weightless in space, just like NASA astronauts. Any more questions ?

A company called Go Zero-G Experience has outfitted a specially modified Boeing 727 that brings the unearthly experience of weightlessness to people who can’t afford to pay Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk tens of millions of dollars. The plane does what Go Zero G Director of Sales Noelle Pearson describes as parabolic maneuvers. “Where the plane will fly nose high and then go into a controlled 30-seconds of weightless and dive, and then pull nose high, and you get weightless time for 30 seconds fifteen times, which is mind-blowing.” But not budget blowing. For $8,200 plus tax you can float, flip and soar like an astronaut fifteen times in one trip, and the opportunity is coming to Houston.

Currently arranged flights are in other cities, the schedules posted here , but Pearson says they are coming to Houston. “Absolutely. We will be having flights out of Houston hopefully in August or this fall. If not, we will definitely be back there in Spring 2023 for some awesome flights.” Anyone can go. Any age. No training needed. They charter flights and do weddings. Anniversary party for parents who remember the Apollo Program? Give them an experience that will give their lives new meaning. Got children? Show them the future.

Seriously. If intrigued, check out their website . They have a cool video.

photo: Getty Images