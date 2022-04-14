Airline Prices Up 40 Percent, But Americans Still Booking Flights

Airline ticket prices are sky-high, and they're likely to rise again by the summer.

High demand and a jump in the cost of jet fuel are driving the price hike. Domestic flights have increased 40% since January and are expected go up another 10% next month. The traveler website Hopper estimates the average cost of a round trip ticket is $330, which is the highest since they began tracking data in 2013. Industry experts say it could be months before prices fall.

“I’m hearing from my advisors all the time that they’ll quote something to somebody and that even just several hours later they’ll go back, and it’s substantially increased,” Legacy Travel 's Catherine Banks said.

Still, Americans are still willing to pay the price. Her best advice is to book early . Many airlines are cutting flights because of staffing shortages.

“A couple of airlines are slashing flights because they purely don’t have the staffing for it,” Banks explained. “So, you have decreased supply, which will increase the demand for the remaining flights.”

Delta, United, and Southwest all announced in March they would raise prices.