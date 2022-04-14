ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Airline Prices Up 40 Percent, But Americans Still Booking Flights

By Wyatt Goolsby
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmOth_0f8vcu6O00

Airline ticket prices are sky-high, and they're likely to rise again by the summer.

High demand and a jump in the cost of jet fuel are driving the price hike. Domestic flights have increased 40% since January and are expected go up another 10% next month. The traveler website Hopper estimates the average cost of a round trip ticket is $330, which is the highest since they began tracking data in 2013. Industry experts say it could be months before prices fall.

“I’m hearing from my advisors all the time that they’ll quote something to somebody and that even just several hours later they’ll go back, and it’s substantially increased,” Legacy Travel 's Catherine Banks said.

Still, Americans are still willing to pay the price. Her best advice is to book early . Many airlines are cutting flights because of staffing shortages.

“A couple of airlines are slashing flights because they purely don’t have the staffing for it,” Banks explained. “So, you have decreased supply, which will increase the demand for the remaining flights.”

Delta, United, and Southwest all announced in March they would raise prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmJIZ_0f8vcu6O00

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

American Airlines to resume serving alcohol on flights after nine-month ban

American Airlines has announced that it will start serving alcohol on its flights once more from 18 April, following a nearly nine-month ban.The change to catering rules comes in conjunction with the end of the US’ federal mask mandate across all transport, which has been extended until the same date (although this may be extended again).American was one of several US airlines, including Southwest and Delta, to ban the sale of alcohol on its flights during 2021 following a surge in the number of unruly passenger incidents during the pandemic.Meanwhile, in Europe, easyJet and KLM both halted alcohol sales for...
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Airline Ticket#Hopper#Legacy Travel#United
Reuters

UK employers offer average 2.8% pay rise to staff, survey shows

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - British employers are offering annual pay settlements worth an average increase of 2.8% to staff, well below the rate of inflation, a survey showed on Monday. The Chartered Management Institute said many businesses were wary of offering pay rises when other costs were soaring and...
BUSINESS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy