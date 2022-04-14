Ericsson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Ericsson (ERIC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $315 million.

The Stockholm-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $5.9 billion in the period.

