Clarke County, GA

Local government calendar includes Clarke Co BOE meeting

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McydH_0f8vcH7P00
katie warwick

There is an evening meeting of the Clarke County School Board: it is a 6 o’clock session at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.

Dr. Katie Warwick, curriculum coordinator for the Jackson County School District, has been named by the Jackson County School Board as the next principal at Maysville Elementary School. She will begin her new job in June.

The Town Council in Braselton has hired a contractor to handle what is planned as the major expansion of the public library in Braselton.

Former Truitt McConnell University faculty member Kevin Harris will be next City Manager in the White County town of Cleveland. Harris takes over for former Manager Tom O’Bryant.

Athens, GA
