ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Aviva, Lloyds join British FloodRe insurance scheme to build flood resilience

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjVZ9_0f8vcETE00

LONDON (Reuters) - Five insurers including Aviva and Lloyds Banking Group have joined a programme set up by Britain’s FloodRe to give homeowners extra funds to build up resilience to floods, FloodRe said on Thursday.

The insurers will offer customers access to reimbursement costs of up to 10,000 pounds ($13,137) over and above the cost of flood repairs and losses, industry-backed reinsurance scheme FloodRe said.

The extra money can be used for protective measures such as raising electrical sockets and white goods above floor level and replacing flooring with waterproof tiles.

“In the UK, since 1998 we have seen six of the wettest years on record, with 5.2 million homes and businesses at risk of flooding,” said Andy Bord, CEO of Flood Re.

“The trajectory will only continue to worsen without urgent, collective action.”

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in February warned that humanity was far from ready even for the climate change that is already baked into the system by decades of fossil fuel-burning and deforestation. It urged the world to ramp up investments in adaptation.

In South Africa, the death toll has this week risen to 306 from heavy rains that washed out roads and disrupted shipping in one of Africa’s busiest ports.

The other insurers offering the FloodRe resilience funds are Ageas, NFU Mutual and LV= General Insurance, a unit of Allianz.

($1 = 0.7612 pounds)

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
BBC

Australia floods: 'We're resilient, but how about helping us?'

In the past month, floods in eastern Australia have killed 22 people and inundated thousands of homes. The crisis has focused continuing anger on politicians over their responses. In this video, two locals tell their dramatic stories of being stranded and helping others - and why they feel let down...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Insurance#British Floodre#Lloyds Banking Group#Flood Re#Nfu Mutual#Lv#General Insurance#Allianz
World Economic Forum

How to build climate resilience into the construction industry

Natural disasters are estimated to have caused $210 billion worth of damage worldwide in 2020 alone, with much of this damage to buildings and other infrastructure. The need for investment in more resilient buildings is clear, but many countries lack the data to properly assess these risks. Tools that help...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Chinese space station official says its construction not affected by COVID

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 epidemic will not affect construction of the Chinese space station and the progress of the construction is under control, Hao Chun, head of China’s manned space agency, said at a news conference on Sunday. (Reporting by Ryan Woo, Stella Qiu and Liangping Gao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Biak region in Indonesia

April 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Biak region in Indonesia on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles), EMSC said. Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman. Our Standards: The...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
Reuters

COLUMN-Funds' bullish CBOT bets swell further as supply fears simmer -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 17 (Reuters) - Speculators’ enthusiasm toward Chicago-traded grains and oilseeds crept closer to record levels last week as tighter-than-usual world stockpiles and uncertainty in Ukraine continue to support prices. Minimal grain and oilseed shipments out of Ukraine have disrupted and even rerouted global trade, one example...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned a British plan to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda, saying the policy did not stand "the judgment of God". Delivering a sermon on Easter Sunday at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby...
POLITICS
Reuters

French prosecutor studying EU anti-fraud agency report on Le Pen

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors said on Sunday they are examining a report by the European Union’s anti-fraud agency accusing far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and members of her party of misappropriating thousands of euros’ worth of EU funds. Le Pen is challenging Emmanuel Macron in a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy