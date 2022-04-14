Rebels hope patience, pitch selection help offense return to last year's production

TJ McCants has seen his SEC production dip as a sophomore. Ole Miss hitting coach Mike Clements hopes more patience at the plate will help spark improvement for McCants and others. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD

One by one, news trickled out that someone was coming back.

Guys who could have moved on did not, and Ole Miss baseball would return intact one of the SEC’s top offenses from the 2021 season.

Tim Elko, Kevin Graham and Justin Bench wanted to give it another go. Freshman stars Jacob Gonzalez and TJ McCants would be in place. So would veterans like Peyton Chatagnier, Hayden Leatherwood and Hayden Dunhurst, and suddenly the Rebels would have a DH and eight position players from the starting lineup in Game 3 of the Tucson Super Regional.

It was news that stoked preseason optimism for the Rebels who began the season at No. 5 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and would spend two weeks at No. 1.

The Rebels enter this weekend’s series at South Carolina tied for last in the SEC West with co-struggler Mississippi State at 4-8. Swept by Tennessee and Alabama, they haven’t won a conference home game amid their electric Swayze Field atmosphere.

Fans are asking where has the offense gone? It’s a valid question.

Graham’s injury didn’t help things – but he’s back, and the issue has been more complex than one man missing.

“A couple of guys have really struggled. My frustration, probably, is more with consistency through games and through weekends,” hitting coach Mike Clement said.

The Rebels are hitting just .234 in conference play after hitting .289 against the league last season.

Averages are down for a lot of players, but in some cases that’s off-set by power.

Gonzalez hit .325 in SEC play last year and is at .239 right now. Six of his 11 SEC hits are home runs, and his 31 total bases in conference play are second on the team only to Elko.

Elko has been the outlier as his production has matched expectations for his return. He’s hitting .400 in league play with six home runs and 19 RBIs.

“Our strategy has really been just to go up and fight every at-bat, get to a good pitch and put a good swing on it,” Elko said. “The big thing for us is to continue to fight, make those pitchers work.”

The Rebels haven’t made pitchers work enough for Clements.

“What we haven’t done in league play as well is take our walks. We’ve gotten in 2-0 counts and maybe chased a pitch that the general fan would not see to make it 2-1 instead of 3-0. That really affects an at-bat,” he said.

Clements pointed to McCants and Chatagnier as examples of this. He wants to see pitch selection improve for them and others, though a fix for the offense will be unique from player to player.

Across the board in conference play walks are down, and strikeouts are up.

With a pitching rebuild coming the common thought was that the Rebels would have to score a lot of runs in some games. The back half of that thought is they would be capable.

For now offense at Ole Miss is not a house of cards, where one wayward card brings down the whole thing.

It’s more like the family game Jenga where you can pull out pieces here and there, and the tower still stands.

But the instability is noticeable.