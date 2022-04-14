Residency requirements: Memphis first responders can live 2 hours outside city limits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders in Shelby County can live where they choose after a new law eliminating residency requirements for Memphis Police and Fire departments.

Under a new City of Memphis policy, public safety employees can live two hours from Memphis city limits.

Memphis Police released a video with more on the updated policy after union leaders discussed what this could mean for Memphis’ current and future employees.

In March, Governor Bill Lee has signed State Senator Brian Kelsey’s bill to allow first responders across Tennessee to live where they choose.

Kelsey said he believes that the ban on residency requirements could immediately have a positive impact on the Memphis Police Department.

“With this law, I believe Memphis could quickly hire a hundred new police officers,” Kelsey said in a press release.

Those feelings were echoed by Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, who said in a press release that the lifting of residency requirements would also impact the safety of Shelby County for years to come.

“Loosening the residency requirement for local law enforcement and other first responders is a key part of the new five-year Safe Community Action Plan,” Gibbons said in the press release. “The severe shortage of police officers must receive priority. The General Assembly’s action will provide an important tool in recruitment and retention of officers.”

The bill also had support from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

