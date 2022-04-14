ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Residency requirements: Memphis first responders can live 2 hours outside city limits

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3clD_0f8vblMs00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders in Shelby County can live where they choose after a new law eliminating residency requirements for Memphis Police and Fire departments.

Under a new City of Memphis policy, public safety employees can live two hours from Memphis city limits.

Memphis Police released a video with more on the updated policy after union leaders discussed what this could mean for Memphis’ current and future employees.

In March, Governor Bill Lee has signed State Senator Brian Kelsey’s bill to allow first responders across Tennessee to live where they choose.

Kelsey said he believes that the ban on residency requirements could immediately have a positive impact on the Memphis Police Department.

“With this law, I believe Memphis could quickly hire a hundred new police officers,” Kelsey said in a press release.

Those feelings were echoed by Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, who said in a press release that the lifting of residency requirements would also impact the safety of Shelby County for years to come.

“Loosening the residency requirement for local law enforcement and other first responders is a key part of the new five-year Safe Community Action Plan,” Gibbons said in the press release. “The severe shortage of police officers must receive priority. The General Assembly’s action will provide an important tool in recruitment and retention of officers.”

The bill also had support from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 2

Related
WREG

Mayor defends police chief’s quiet response to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Where is Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis? WREG’s Marybeth Conley asked Memphis mayor Jim Strickland that question Wednesday after Davis declined public comment following a fatal triple shooting that took place this weekend in front of police officers on Beale Street. Davis released a statement via email following Sunday morning’s triple shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bystander injured in shootout at South Memphis Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding the men responsible for a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured in South Memphis. On Sunday, two men were caught on surveillance cameras after getting into a fight that quickly turned into a shootout at the South Memphis Market on Elvis Presley. Police say several vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kelsey
WREG

Family waiting for justice after man is killed on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Latoya Henley lost her boyfriend and the father of her young daughter in September of 2021. “This is a pain that no one deserves to feel,” Henley said. Memphis Police say Courtney Bradford and another man left a nightclub and drove onto Interstate 240. They were just east of Airways when someone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I was with him when he fell’: Celebratory night on Beale Street ends with son’s death, mother says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a celebratory night on Beale Street ended with one man dead and two others still in critical condition almost two days later. Monday, the victim’s mother, who was there at the time of the shooting, says she’s still waiting to get straight answers from Memphis Police as the investigation continues.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Crime#Memphis Police And Fire#State#The General Assembly
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Driver killed in crash on I-240, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a car crash on I-240 in Memphis. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at I-240 and Getwell Road. Memphis police said a driver was fatally injured in the one-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling in the right westbound...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

City Watch issued for missing 33-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a City Watch for a missing 33-year-old woman. Crystal Montgomery is described as 5′9, 200 pounds, wearing a red sweatshirt, and black jeans. The woman has been missing since Mar. 15, police said. Montgomery left their home, in the 4900 block...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Man found shot to death in car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday. Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Shady Birch. Police say a man was found shot in a black Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information has been given at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dangerous weather leaves damage across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms blew through Memphis and surrounding areas with wind gusts up to 70 mph. The downpour and damaging winds wreaked havoc on parts of the Mid-South. Flooding at Macon Rd. and North Holmes St. in Memphis left several cars stalled. FOX13 saw dozens of cars drive into the swimming pool that was the intersection. At least five had to be towed out, taking part of the flash flood with them in the form of water covering their floorboards.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas on Sunday evening, officials say. Arkansas Police say children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired. An 8-year-old child was struck in the head. The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital […]
MARION, AR
WREG

‘Beale Street is like murder road right now’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As 18,000 people screamed to the top of their lungs inside FedEx Forum Saturday, a different kind of message is on display just feet away on Beale Street. It has been nearly a week since a shootout on Beale Street left one man dead and two others in the hospital. Security measures […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting, killing man during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is charged with first-degree murder after police say she shot a man during an argument at a park in South Memphis last year. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Jessie Turner Park on October 18, 2021 around 2:24 p.m. The victim was found face down in the park with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I just hate to see my city looking like this’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —After investigating upon two large dumpsites at vacant properties in southeast Memphis, WREG learned that one of the spots is owned by the state of Tennessee. The dumpsites located on two plots of land sit across the street from each other at the corners of Lamar and East Shelby Drive. One of those […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
97K+
Followers
98K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy