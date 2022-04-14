Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENRY AND NORTHERN HOUSTON COUNTIES At 353 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Columbia to Taylor, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dothan, Headland, Taylor, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Avon, Gordon, Haleburg, Hollis Dairy Road, Pansey, Tumbleton, Sigma, Grandberry Crossroads, Enon, Wilson Mill, Barber and Pleasant Plains. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0