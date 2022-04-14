ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WY

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley and Drew Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Hill, or near Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Wilmar Green Hill... Ladelle Prairie Grove... Jerome Baxter... New Hope in Drew County Enon... Collins Valley... Sumpter Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, WY
State
Wyoming State
County
Teton County, WY
County
Sublette County, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County, mostly in the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County, mostly over higher terrain and areas below Winter Rim. This includes Oregon highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Wind River#Salt River#14 24 00
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Kidder, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Burleigh, Emmons, Kidder, Logan, and McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds may cause snow to drift across and stick to roads. Heavy slush and drifts could make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FAR SOUTHERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...9 AM PDT/MST until 9 PM PDT/MST. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts 55 to 65 mph possible in the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values 5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR TUESDAY DUE TO EXTREME LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures remain in effect for Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, the winds will be from the west between 15 to 20 mph. Even though wind speeds will be marginal, very low humidities on top of a breezy to windy day will be cause for concern. Winds will slowly diminish in the evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, AND 112 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone 112. * WIND... 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY... 6 to 12 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dunn, Grant, McKenzie, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Reduce speed and be alert to changing road conditions. High profile vehicles should use caution while driving. Target Area: Dunn; Grant; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...The strong winds are causing snow to drift across and stick to roads. Heavy slush and drifts are making travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
DUNN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN HALF OF MOHAVE COUNTY The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Southern half of fire weather zone 102. * TIMING...9 AM PDT/MST until 9 PM PDT/MST. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values 5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FAR SOUTHERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...9 AM PDT/MST until 9 PM PDT/MST. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts 55 to 65 mph possible in the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values 5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 14:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...NORTH CENTRAL BIENVILLE AND WESTERN LINCOLN PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Shreveport.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Houston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Dale and Houston. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daleville, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes, Avon, Napier Field, Gordon, Smyrna, Ardilla, Wilson Mill and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENRY AND NORTHERN HOUSTON COUNTIES At 353 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Columbia to Taylor, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dothan, Headland, Taylor, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Avon, Gordon, Haleburg, Hollis Dairy Road, Pansey, Tumbleton, Sigma, Grandberry Crossroads, Enon, Wilson Mill, Barber and Pleasant Plains. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy