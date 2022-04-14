Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northeastern Kentucky...southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. Target Area: Carter; Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Boyd, Lawrence, southeastern Carter and northwestern Wayne Counties through 430 PM EDT At 353 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Barnrock, or near Blaine, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland, Louisa, Wayne, Blaine, Yatesville Lake State Park, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Webbville, Burnaugh, Martha, Durbin, East Lynn Lake, Charley, Centerville, South Point, Lockwood, East Lynn and Genoa. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 185 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0