Yesterday (10 April) was the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary celebration and Square Enix thoroughly spoiled us by announcing that Kingdom Hearts 4 is in the works. The series of Kingdom Hearts games is set in the mysterious space where Final Fantasy and Disney's wealth of characters collide and intertwine. As Disney has expanded its empire, so have the number of characters and settings possible within the franchise. The inclusion of Halloween Town from The Nightmare Before Christmas felt particularly adventurous in the first Kingdom Hearts game. However, by the second we already had a world based on the Pirates Of The Caribbean films, and the third was loaded with Pixar worlds, from Toy Story to Monsters Inc.

