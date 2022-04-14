ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMS hosting several Easter celebrations

By Kate Nemarich
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s Dirt Race Weekend, baby! The races will return to Bristol April 15-17, and as the dirt events fall on Easter Weekend, organizers have celebrations in-store to make for a jam-packed weekend.

BMS announces schedule ahead of Easter weekend races

The weekend kicks off with Bush’s Beans Practice Day on Friday, April 15. The next day, Bush’s Beans Heat Qualifying and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt launches from the track. Children get in for free to races those days.

BMS officials are excited to bring back the dirt races, especially at night.

“I think everybody would agree that it’s more electric under the lights,” said Drew Bedard, Vice President of Marketing BMS. “But dirt racing is better at night because it’s better for the surface, the sun simply dries out a dirt surface. Last year when we had two back-to-back races in the afternoon, it got a little dusty towards that early evening timeframe because we’ve logged a lot of laps on the dirt.”

‘There’s a secret recipe’: Crews detail dirt track maintenance at BMS

On Sunday, celebrations don’t start until the afternoon, leaving plenty of time for people to go to Easter service Sunday morning.

Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado and Gary Levox will take the stage for a free Easter celebration at 4 p.m. That’s open to the public, and a ticket is not needed to attend.

In honor of Easter, there are two egg hunts scheduled, both virtual and in-person. An in-person egg hunt is happening Sunday, and a virtual event has already kicked off.

“Sunday afternoon, we will absolutely have a kid’s Easter egg hunt in our Kid’s Zone,” said Bedard. “It’s going to actually happen all afternoon…We’re also doing a virtual Easter egg hunt where people can go to our Bristol Motor Speedway app or BristolMotorSpeedway.com. We’re calling it the $10,000 Easter egg hunt. It’s all virtual QR codes. “

Fans react to handful of ‘firsts’ ahead of spring race at BMS

This year, the race just happened to fall on Easter, but Bedard said it could possibly become a NASCAR tradition.

“Kind of like the NFL does Thanksgiving and the NBA does games on Christmas,” said Bedard. “I think NASCAR was looking at maybe this becomes a new tradition for them. So, it might be us and it might be another track, but we’re trying to embrace it this year.”

The Food City Dirt Race is set for 7 p.m. Sunday.

Be sure to change out of your Sunday best for the race because you are sure to get dusty!

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on ignoring outside noise from fans

Bristol, TN — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been a Tennessee Volunteer fan all his life….His mother, Desiree, ran track in Tennessee and grew up in Knoxville while his father is from Nashville. That’s why it’s tough on Wallace when he comes to Bristol and is booed by NASCAR fans who blame him for having […]
JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
Bristol TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR Dirt)

NASCAR tv schedule for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. This weekend, NASCAR goes dirt track racing in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile Bristol Dirt Track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Bristol Dirt tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Dirt Format. -There...
