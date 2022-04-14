ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

European Central Bank gives no clear date for rate hikes

By The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNoE9_0f8vYP0900
Europe Economy FILE - President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde looks the Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Lagarde could drop more hints Thursday, April 14, 2022 about when the bank will start raising interest rates, with pressure increasing to follow the United States, United Kingdom and other countries in taking a harder line to combat soaring consumer prices. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File) (Petros Karadjias)

The head of the European Central Bank said Thursday that the bank would raise interest rates “some time after” ending its pandemic stimulus efforts later this year, even as pressure increases to follow the United States, United Kingdom and other countries in taking a harder line to combat soaring consumer prices.

People in the 19 countries that use the euro currency have seen costs increase for everything from food to fuel as inflation rose to an annual rate of 7.5% last month, the highest since statistics began in 1997.

Driven by energy prices that have soared ever higher since Russia invaded Ukraine, record inflation has sharpened attention on when the European Central Bank will take more drastic steps to control excessive price increases for consumers.

The bank said recent economic data confirmed its expectations of ending its pandemic stimulus efforts later this year and that the exact timing would depend on the economic situation.

Bank President Christine Lagarde, who previously opened the door a crack for an interest rate increase this year, said “we are sticking to our sequence.” The bank has indicated that any rate increase could come only after the end of the bond purchases meant to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that could be “anywhere between a week to several months” to decide “an interest rate hike and subsequent hikes.”

Speaking by video news conference after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Lagarde stressed the uncertainty over the war and the bank’s willingness to stay flexible in adjusting its policies, saying the experience with pandemic stimulus purchases showed “flexibility served us well.”

She noted that inflation “will stay high in the near term and then moderate to some extent” amid considerable uncertainty due to the war. While higher energy prices were pushing up inflation, weaker demand caused by the war could lower the price pressures in the economy, Lagarde said.

The war has sent inflation surging to unexpectedly high levels. Prices for oil and gas have been rising on fears of a cutoff from Russia, which is the world's largest oil exporter, and as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic increases demand for fuel.

As inflation grows worldwide, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark short-term rate last month and indicated it will continue raising it sharply this year. The Bank of England has raised raised its key interest rate three times since December.

Yet the European Central Bank is in a different situation. Economists say much of the U.S. inflation is homegrown — a side effect of massive federal stimulus and support spending during the pandemic. Europe's inflation, on the other hand, is largely imported through higher oil prices, which are generally beyond the reach of interest rate policy that central banks control.

On top of that, higher inflation and supply bottlenecks are weighing on economic growth, leading to what some are calling “stagflation.” A combination of slow growth and high inflation, the phenomenon poses central banks with a dilemma: that the rate hikes needed to combat inflation could also hurt growth and jobs.

Stressing consumer purchasing power has helped French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist, narrow the polling gap against centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the campaign ahead of the runoff April 24.

Inflation in Europe is expected to fall next year. How much of the current inflation will wind up being built into the economy long term is an open question.

The ECB's benchmark rates are at record lows: zero for lending to banks and minus 0.5% on deposits from banks, a penalty rate aimed at pushing them to lend the money instead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

European stocks close higher as banks rise on rate hike prospects

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor the war in Ukraine and economic developments in the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.9%, with banks adding 2.5% to lead the gains as most sectors and major bourses finished in positive territory. In...
STOCKS
KEYT

Norway central bank hikes key policy interest rate to 0.75%

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank has raised its key policy interest rate from 0.5% to 0.75% , saying the war in Ukraine has led to heightened uncertainty.” Norges Bank said Thursday it was concerned the war could result in weaker-than-expected global growth amid rising inflation.” The bank also cited “the risk of accelerating price and wage inflation as a result of capacity constraints in the economy and persistent global price pressures.” The central bank’s governor says the policy rate will most likely be raised further in June. Norges Bank said the policy rate forecast is higher than it was in December Report and indicates an increase to around 2.5% at the end of 2023.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

4 Regional Bank Stocks Rooting for More Rate Hikes

The Federal Reserve recently announced a much-anticipated hike in interest rates – a 25-basis-point uptick that's expected to be just the first of several this year. The Fed's hawkishness is largely expected to be a boon for the financial sector, including a wide swath of America's regional bank stocks.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#The European Central Bank
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Egypt's central bank cancels scheduled meeting after rate hike

CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank has cancelled its monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, it said, following an exceptional meeting where key rates were raised by 100 basis points on Monday. The country's currency depreciated by about 14% after the unscheduled rate decision. Reporting by Nayera...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

What can the government do to stop or slow inflation?

NEW YORK — Inflation in the U.S. rose 8.5% in March, compared with the prior 12 months, marking the highest increase since 1981, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index. Between February and March, inflation rose 1.2%, making for the biggest month-to-month jump since 2005. According to several...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Russia may rethink Black Sea strategy after sinking of warship Moskva; Germany seizes world's largest yacht tied to Russian billionaire

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

North Korea tests new weapon bolstering nuclear capability

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea has test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon designed to boost its nuclear fighting capability, state media reported Sunday, a day before its chief rivals the United States and South Korea begin annual drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
97K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy