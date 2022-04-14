ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

European shares firm after ECB stands pat on policy

By Anisha Sircar, Sruthi Shankar
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkf9R_0f8vVWe500

April 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday as the ECB kept its policy stance largely unchanged and signalled a steady reduction of stimulus over the coming months, spurring money markets to trim rate hike bets for the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.7%, broadening a rise of 0.1% from earlier in the day, while euro zone shares (.STOXXE) advanced 0.6%.

The European Central Bank stuck to its plans of finally ending its stimulus programme in the third quarter, but avoided mentioning a precise schedule, stressing uncertainties around the Ukraine war. Short-dated yields and the euro were driven lower.

"With rate hikes expected to start some time after the end of asset purchases, this sequence provides the ECB flexibility and optionality for the coming months depending on economic developments," said Adrien Pichoud, chief economist at Syz Bank.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank will only start raising interest rates "some time" after it has ended its net asset purchases. Money markets trimmed their rate hike bets, pricing in about 65 bps of rate hikes by year-end from 70 bps earlier. IRPR

The ECB is facing a tough policy trade-off that is far more complex than in other developed markets, said Anna Stupnytska, global macro economist at Fidelity International.

"As the growth shock becomes more evident, the ECB's focus will likely shift away from high inflation towards trying to limit economic and market distress... Contrary to market pricing, we do not expect the ECB to hike rates until the fourth quarter of this year or early 2023," Stupnytska said.

The ECB is lagging most other major central banks, which started raising interest rates last year.

Tech stocks (.SX8P) were the only sector in the red, shedding 0.3%, while battered travel and leisure stocks (.SXTP) gained the most, with low-cost airline Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) jumping 7.7% on signs of encouraging summer bookings.

Birkin bag maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) gained 2.7% after its quarterly sales beat estimates, lifted by strong appetite for luxury accessories. read more

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) fell 1.5% after warning of a cloudy outlook, saying it had started to feel the impact of the Ukraine war on supply chains and raw materials prices in the first quarter. read more

Worries about rate hikes, a prolonged Ukraine conflict and mixed earnings have investors concerned, causing the STOXX 600 to end the holiday-shortened week 0.2% lower.

European stock markets will be closed on Friday and Monday for Easter holidays.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Devika Syamnath and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

April 17 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement. Requests stood at 57 million cubic metres for April 17, it said. Reporting by Reuters. Our Standards: The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

European shares muted in choppy trade

(Reuters) -European shares were subdued at the close on Monday after choppy trading, as the surge in energy stocks was offset by tinvestor concerns around fighting in Ukraine. The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat after posting its biggest weekly percentage gain since November 2020 on Friday. Investors were closely tracking...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ECB's Visco says no need for restrictive policy in Europe

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can keep its accommodative policy stance if euro zone governments act to offset higher prices, including by supporting households in order to avoid wage increases, a top policymaker said. ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco told Bloomberg's Italy Capital Markets Forum...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB to tighten banks' access to loans after pandemic-era largesse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will tighten banks’ access to its liquidity from July by phasing out exceptionally easy collateral rules introduced at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the ECB said on Thursday. The move marks another step towards ending the extraordinary support measures the bank...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Pan European#Stoxxe#The European Central Bank#Syz Bank#Irpr#Fidelity International
Reuters

ECB warns crypto firms against sanctions busting

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies are being used to avoid sanctions levied against some Russian individuals and the European Central Bank has warned firms in that industry against becoming “accomplices” in that crime, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday. “We have taken steps to clearly signal to all...
MARKETS
Reuters

Authentication firm Okta's shares slide after hack warning

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Okta Inc fell 9% on Wednesday after the U.S. digital authentication firm said hundreds of its customers may have been affected by a security breach involving hacking group Lapsus$. The breach sparked concern as the cyber extortion gang had posted what appeared to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
CNBC

Russia may rethink Black Sea strategy after sinking of warship Moskva; Germany seizes world's largest yacht tied to Russian billionaire

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
MILITARY
Reuters

Zelenskiy, IMF managing director discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction. "Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear...
EUROPE
Reuters

Libya's National Oil declares force majeure at Elephant field

TRIPOLI, April 17 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday force majeure on oil production from the Elephant oil field, also known as El Feel. The state-owned oil company said in a statement that a group of people, which it did not identify, had entered the facilities the previous day and prevented employees from working. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

April 17 (Reuters) - As air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine early on Sunday, there were no immediate indications of a response to Russia's demand that Ukrainian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol start surrendering from 0300 GMT. L2N2WF00D read more. FIGHTING. * Russia said its troops had cleared...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK employers offer average 2.8% pay rise to staff, survey shows

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - British employers are offering annual pay settlements worth an average increase of 2.8% to staff, well below the rate of inflation, a survey showed on Monday. The Chartered Management Institute said many businesses were wary of offering pay rises when other costs were soaring and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy