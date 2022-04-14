Schenectady Hosting “Van Gogh: Immersive Experience” Get Tickets Now!

As part of its latest SportStyle campaign, ASICS looked to brighten the mood in Berlin with an immersive movement experience aptly titled “Uplift Berlin.”. Wanting to capture and celebrate the brand’s “Sound Mind, Sound Body” philosophy in one event, all of the visitors’ mental state was recorded on arrival. Held at the Julia Stoschek Collection gallery, the unique immersive experience was comprised of a series of activities. These included an abstract light installation, a performance by the FMKF collective as well as virtual reality movement training all purposefully crafted to stimulate the mind and improve wellness. The mental state of the guests was then noted on completion as a case study to reiterate the uplifting power of movement on the mind and body.

LIFESTYLE ・ 24 DAYS AGO