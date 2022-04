If you’ve got any love in your heart for the classic sound of New York hardcore — the chest-thumping bounce-chug mosh music of Madball and Sick Of It All and Killing Time — then you owe it to yourself to check out Combust, quite possibly the best band bringing that style right now. Combust have a tough, lean take on NYHC, and they bring a ton of energy to it. The band works hard, and if you’ve been to any hardcore shows up and down the East Coast in the past few months, then you probably already know that their show is fun as hell. Now, we can also say that their debut album is fun as hell, too.

