Man In Custody For Midway Township Shooting

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill traffic homicide investigators say 23-year-old Ashlee Washington has been charged with the Saturday morning’s fatal hit-and-run in the 1300 block of N State Road 7. According to police, around 3 in the morning, Washington hit 53-year-old Gillian Robinson with her 2018 red Chevy Cruz and then fled the scene. Police believe the Robinson was attempting to cross the street when she was struck, and they add speed played a factor in the crash. Now, those who frequent the area says similar incidents are becoming way too common. “It’s very dangerous it’s too much traffic,” said Lauderdale resident Porsche Strong. “I walk...

LAUDERHILL, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO