ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Man In Custody For Midway Township Shooting

By Dave Strandberg
kdal610.com
 3 days ago

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A long investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies has led to the arrest of an Esko man for a shooting that occurred in Midway Township...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Shooting suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Esko, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Esko, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
WMDT.com

Police: Child critically injured in shooting, teen in custody

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge teen is behind bars following a shooting that left a child critically injured Sunday afternoon. At around 4:50 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Clinton Street for a report of a 7-year-old child who had been shot. The child reportedly suffered from a single gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital, but was later flown to Johns Hopkins for surgery. We’re told the child remains at Johns Hopkins in critical condition.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
KIII TV3

Shooting in Alice leaves one dead, suspect in custody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice Police Department investigated a murder on Schely Street that took place over the weekend. This is the first homicide of the year for the city. Herman Arellano, Corporal, Alice Criminal Investigation Division said, "Yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m. we get a call to...
ALICE, TX
CBS 58

Green Bay man in custody after fleeing, shooting at Cudahy police

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Around 7 a.m. the man was located by police, and he was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect and officers were both uninjured. CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cudahy police are searching for a Green Bay man who was the passenger in a fleeing vehicle and fired shots at police during pursuit.
CUDAHY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Arrest Made In Fatal Lauderhill Hit-&-Run Crash

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill traffic homicide investigators say 23-year-old Ashlee Washington has been charged with the Saturday morning’s fatal hit-and-run in the 1300 block of N State Road 7. According to police, around 3 in the morning, Washington hit 53-year-old Gillian Robinson with her 2018 red Chevy Cruz and then fled the scene. Police believe the Robinson was attempting to cross the street when she was struck, and they add speed played a factor in the crash. Now, those who frequent the area says similar incidents are becoming way too common. “It’s very dangerous it’s too much traffic,” said Lauderdale resident Porsche Strong. “I walk...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Atlantic City Press

Galloway man arrested in Stafford Township drug bust

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Galloway Township man was arrested Thursday after local police say he sold drugs in the township. Eric Wiggins, 52, is charged with 16 counts of second- and third-degree possession and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine, police said Friday. The charges follow a two-month investigation.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy