Saturday, windy conditions continue across the region with gusts up to 30mph through the entire day. Showers will be around through most of the day as our cold front very slowly pushes through West Virginia and Virginia. Most activity will be focused to the morning though. Highs in can reach into the low 60s if the front doesn’t pass before noon. It’s not raining all day and there will be dry time to get outside, just have the rain gear ready to go.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO