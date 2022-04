If everything had gone to plan, 29-year-old Harmonese Pleasant would have given birth to a baby girl right around now, considering her due date was April 9. Instead, Pleasant's child with New Orleans trumpeter Kermit Ruffins entered the world early after Pleasant was shot in front of their Treme home on March 25. A few days after the shooting, Pleasant and her daughter were recovering, Ruffins said on social media, but the newborn still had three bullet fragments in her tiny body, according to a report from WWL.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO