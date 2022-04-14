Amanda Holden shows off her sensational style in a plunging paisley jumpsuit

She always turns heads with her glamorous ensembles.

And Amanda Holden looked a vision as she showcases her sensational sense of style for an Instagram snap on Thursday while she continued to enjoy her family holiday in Florida.

The Britain's Got Talent Judge, 51, slipped into a show-stopping plunging jumpsuit that nipped in at her taut waist before fanning out into wide legged trousers.

She teamed the pink patterned number with a coordinating boucle blazer that she draped loosely over her shoulders.

Amanda wore her blonde locks in neat curls and added a glamorous makeup palette with fluttering false lashes.

Alongside the sultry snapped she penned: 'On Wednesdays we wear #pink,' as she made referenced the hit teen classic film, Mean Girls.

Posing for another incredible snap, she took off her jacket as she threw her arms in the air and shared her outfit details with her followers.

She later could be seen as she soaked up the sun from her balcony against a tropical backdrop of blue skies and palm trees.

This comes as Amanda spurred on further excitement for the hotly-anticipated return of Britain's Got Talent at the weekend with her latest extravagant display.

While the talent show judge is no stranger to debuting striking looks, she truly pulled out all of the sartorial stops during a shoot for the ITV show, donning a bejewelled feathered leotard and headdress.

Channelling her inner showgirl, the media personality paraded her lithe legs in a pair of metallic heels - a stunning complementation to her dazzling attire.

Although the Heart FM host adorned her head with the statement accessory, she still ensured her tresses were styled to perfection with loose curls.

The No Holding Back author also treated her 1.8million Instagram followers to a montage from the shoot, where they got to absorb her outfit in all its glory.

Teasing the show's return in her caption, Amanda wrote: 'The show must go on!!! [sic] @BGT IS BACK! Saturday 8pm @itv [sic]'.

The stars of Britain's Got Talent transformed into magical circus acts as they posed for a stunning photoshoot to mark the upcoming new series on April 16.