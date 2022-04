BOSTON — The blue numbers on the jerseys in each locker in the Red Sox clubhouse instantly stood out before Friday’s home opener. In addition to everyone wearing No. 42 in place of their own numbers, an annual tradition to honor Jackie Robinson, this year those numbers are in Dodger blue to honor the 75th anniversary of him breaking the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. There is a special gold patch with MLB’s commemorative logo marking the event. Many players also wore socks with an image of Robinson as well.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO