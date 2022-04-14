ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Edison police take proactive approach to recent incidents of racing, speeding on roadways

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Police departments in Middlesex County, including Edison, are cracking down on high speed drivers.

Edison police say they’re taking a proactive approach to recent incidents of racing and speeding on roadways involving serious or fatal crashes.

Late last week, the Traffic Unit, as well as the COP Unit, adjusted their hours to address this, and in a roughly eight-hour period each night, officers pulled over 139 drivers and issued several summonses, as well as verbal warnings.

The enhanced traffic enforcement was run with North Brunswick police, who also had additional units on patrol.

Edison police say they will continue to conduct the operations to prevent this type of racing from continuing in the future.

