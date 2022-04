First reports say there was audience uproar at Calixto Bieito’s new Tristan und Isolde at the Vienna State Opera last night. The Salzburger Nachrichten critic writes: ‘at the premiere of Tristan und Isolde there was more protest than it had been at the Vienna State Opera for a long time.’ He blamed the protest partly on the production and partly on the flouting of a Vienna tradition to perform Parsifal on the eve of Good Friday.

