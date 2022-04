Well, this is darn exciting. The Judds, Wynonna and Naomi, are going out on tour, and one of their tour stops is Grand Rapids. It's been so long ladies. I can't wait!. The call it The Final Tour. It's only a 10-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, and how exciting is this, actually kicks off on Friday, September 30 right here in Grand Rapids, at Van Andel Arena at 7:30PM.

