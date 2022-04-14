ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A Promise of Who You Could Be Right Now: On the Intimacy and Illusions of A Very Young Dancer

By Tova Mirvis
Literary Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time my parents bought me my own copy of A Very Young Dancer, I had checked out the Memphis-White Station library branch’s copy so many times I could close my eyes and summon every entrancing black and white photograph. Published in 1976, this widely-beloved book chronicled the life of...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Krementz
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

What Is Exploding Head Syndrome? Is It As Dangerous As It Sounds?

There are some diseases with pretty gnarly names, and they very rarely live up to the hype. There’s walking corpse syndrome, for example – nothing to do with the oncoming zombie apocalypse, but a rare neuropsychiatric condition. Or alien hand syndrome: not the result of UFOs taking control of your limbs and jigging you around like a puppet, but the result of one of your hands deciding it’s going to be uncooperative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Ballet Dancers#Obituary#New York City Ballet#Orthodox#Jewish#The New York Times
Science Focus

Mermaid or fish? The science behind the viral left/right brain illusion

The internet loves an optical illusion. Whether it’s a blue or gold dress, a vase or two people facing each other, or most recently, an image that could be either a fish or a mermaid. This new viral optical illusion offered up the premise that if you’re right-brained, you’ll...
SCIENCE
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Charnett Moffett Dead: Jazz Singer Cause of Death at 54 Sudden, Tragic

Charles Moffett, a pioneering figure in jazz bass guitar, died at the age of 54. On April 11, he died of a heart attack at Stanford University Hospital. At the time of his heart attack, Moffett was with his wife and longtime partner Jana Herzen, according to his publicist Lydia Liedman. He had been suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which caused him great anguish and which his family believes was a contributing factor in his death.
ENTERTAINMENT
Elle

We Could All Use Koffee’s Optimism Right Now

By the time the final days of summer 2019 rolled around, every single DJ set at New York City day parties started to sound and look the same: The opening strains of Burna Boy’s “Ye” meant the whole room was ready to break out their best shaku-shaku (a Nigerian dance style); crowds belted out Megan the Stallion’s “Realer” with gusto; and performing Ding Dong’s “Fling Yuh Shoulder” (a Jamaican dance style) too hard resulted in back pains the morning after—trust me, I would know. But the party wasn’t complete until the heartbeat-like thumps of “Toast” by rising Jamaican singjay Koffee blared through the speakers forcing the crowd to yell, “Blessings all pon mi life and/Mi thank God fi di journey, di earnings a jus fi di plus.” Then, you’d be shoved off the booze-soaked dance floor to watch someone’s failed attempt at the viral dance routine that helped Koffee's breakout single go, well, viral.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Amy Schumer says she ran her Will Smith joke past the actor before the 2022 Oscars: ‘I’ve been burned too many times’

Amy Schumer has said she informed all the people she planned to make jokes about at the 2022 Oscars, including Will Smith, before the ceremony.The comedian, who co-hosted the event with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, made jokes aimed at Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kirsten Dunst.In a new interview on SiriuxXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer has confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was coming and approved the digs ahead of time.“I did reach out to people I was going to joke about before and make sure it was OK with them because I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The First Lady's attempt to squash the stories of three women together doesn't work

Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Viola Davis as Michelle Obama -- "none of them is perfectly cast, in visual terms, but they nonetheless manage to more or less evoke the famous women they are playing, especially Pfeiffer," says Matthew Gilbert. "But the script of the series, which premieres on Sunday at 9 p.m., well that’s a different story. There are a number of big problems afoot, beginning with the very concept. Leaping among three time periods, each with its own series of flashbacks, and leaping among three very different women — it’s just too much of a dizzying whirlwind. It’s a stone that never stops skipping. The experiences of each of these women could fill an entire series, and yet here they are squashed together, with regular notations of time and place attempting to keep us grounded. Each one of the women is basically reduced to her Wikipedia page, as we leap from one expected moment to another. It’s the worst kind of biopic behavior, times three."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy