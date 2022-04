NEW YORK -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Big Apple. And with Passover, Easter and Ramadan overlapping this weekend, more at-home testing kits are being handed out. The clergy at Bronxwood International Church in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx told CBS2's Lisa Rozner several hundred test kits were handed out after Easter services on Sunday afternoon. City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan has been recommending New Yorkers mask up in indoor public spaces. The latest seven-day average of positive cases in the city is at 4.46 percent, compared to 3.30 percent a week ago.READ MORE: COVID breathalyzer...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO