With city budget time in full swing, it’s no surprise that the Orem City Council held a work session Tuesday that took a hard look at the city’s general fund coffers. The council listened to budget outlooks from the operations of the general fund, fleet services and information technology. The discussion not only was directed to the new fiscal year 2023, but also some of the things that are still needed from the current year.

OREM, UT ・ 25 DAYS AGO