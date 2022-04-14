ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CBD treatments take spa day in Las Vegas to the next level

By Shannon Miller
Las Vegas Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past two years have been a time of unprecedented stress on society as a whole. And that calls for a spa day with all the bells and whistles. Cannabidiol products can help the rejuvenation really sink in. The compound, more commonly known as CBD, is found in cannabis and can...

lasvegasweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

8 Natural Remedies For Dogs With Seasonal Allergies

If your dog suffers seasonal allergies, and you want to use natural remedies instead of steroids or medications, there are several options available. The post 8 Natural Remedies For Dogs With Seasonal Allergies appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
8 News Now

New developments in Las Vegas ‘grow up’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas has a familiar look, mostly single-family homes and single-story businesses.But at city hall, there’s a new effort to help the city expand by changing our skyline. Brian Knudsen, a Las Vegas city councilman says, “our community is growing faster than we can really keep up.” “For so long, Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Santa Clarita Radio

Go Keto Gummies Reviews: Is It Safe?! Read Ingredients, Benefits & Where To Buy GoKeto Gummies?

Go Keto Gummies. Numerous individuals are dealing with health issues related to their psychological health. The body gets affected by mental issues with physical ailments. It is due to the lifestyle they are leading these days. The body gets older faster with poor nutrition and inactive habits. Some individuals take care of their physical health, but they do not take proper care of their mental health. A body works well with proper synchronizations but with several factors, the person gets trauma and ailment. Stress can hinder the body health of a person.
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Andre Oentoro

Massage Benefits: How to Boost Muscle Recovery

Medical vector created by storyset - www.freepik.com. Are you having trouble avoiding muscle pain after workouts? Did you know that massage can help you feel better much sooner? Aside from relieving muscle pain, you can also benefit from massage in a few other ways. Whether you decide to go to a professional massage or use one of the very efficient massage devices, post-workout massage will have many therapeutic benefits to your body. Here are some of the most prominent ones.
FITNESS
InsideHook

Take Care of Yourself With Level Select’s CBD Essentials

Now more than ever, us humans are reevaluating our lives as we focus more on living well. We’re investing in home fitness equipment, seeking therapy and settling in spaces that bring us joy, but so too are we reexamining the products that come in contact with our bodies, from foods to medicines. Perhaps you’ve considered using products that embrace CBD, in which case, you’re not alone.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Knightscope's Robot Roadshow To Take The Stage In Las Vegas

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Robot Roadshow is landing in Las Vegas March 22 – 25, 2022. A Knightscope expert virtually attends each Roadshow landing, and visitors will have the opportunity to see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”) user interface in action and interact directly with each of the company’s autonomous security robots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whowhatwear

I Did the Research: I'm 99.9% Sure That These Skincare Best Sellers Are Worth It

I think we can all agree that finding the perfect skincare products is no easy feat. I like to think of it like dating: No matter how much a product is calling your name, your skin has to choose it, too. Finding the right skincare brand requires plenty of research, testing, and even appointments to ensure that it's a perfect match. But don't be intimidated. I handled the first step (research) and browsed the SkinCeuticals site for all of its best sellers. The brand is adored by dermatologists, celebrities, aestheticians, and our very own WWW editors, so naturally, it was my first stop. Its goal is to improve skin health by using science-backed formulas that are intended to correct signs of aging, protect healthy skin, and prevent future damage, and that's a mission I will gladly stand behind. The testimonials that I've come across include buzzy phrases like "best product ever," "transformed my skin," and "worth it." I'm officially sold.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Las Vegas#Cbd Oil#Massage Therapists#Mirage#Mgmresorts Com#Waldorf Astoria Spa
loudersound.com

Aerosmith announce next Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency

Aerosmith have announced a 24-date Las Vegas residency. The run of shows, which continue the celebrations surrounding the band's 50th anniversary, kick off at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 29, and will wrap up on December 11. The band completed a run of Deuces Are Wild dates in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Maryland Reporter

RemBalance Reviews – 100% Safe Sleep Aid & Metabolic Support?

RemBalance Reviews – Golden After 50 RemBalance is a 100% natural and safe formula designed to promote healthy sleep & metabolism. It contains powerful ingredients that are clinically proven. What is RemBalance?. RemBalance is a natural sleep and metabolism aid produced with high-quality components. It comes in the shape...
HEALTH
NBC New York

Medical Spas Are Seeing a Boost in Beauty Procedures as People Emerge From Two Pandemic Years at Home

With Covid protocols relaxing and Americans emerging after years at home, medical spas — or medspas — are looking to capitalize on a trend toward beauty procedures. Medspas specialize in aesthetic services, such as laser hair removal and medical grade-skin therapies, and are seeing customers increasingly drop in for more robust treatment plans.
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

7 of the best essential oils for sleep

Essential oils are the essence of scent or flavor extracted from a particular plant. Inhaling or mixing essential oils with a carrier oil and applying the mixture topically may provide certain health benefits. Some essential oils may promote a feeling of calm or relaxation, and this may help a person achieve a better night’s sleep.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
POPSUGAR

Your Guide to Sugaring For Hair Removal

Sugaring is a great hair-removal method for those with sensitive skin or who struggle with razor burn. Sugaring wax is made from all-natural ingredients and is gentler on the skin. Find out how long sugaring lasts, how it differs from traditional waxing, and more. If you are someone with sensitive...
HAIR CARE
wmagazine.com

Botox for Beginners: A Guide to Your First Treatment

Slathering on moisturizer, staying loyal to SPF, drinking plenty of water...it’s safe to say there isn’t much we don’t do in the name of keeping our skin as youthful-looking as possible. While all of the aforementioned product types can, in fact, yield a healthier complexion, there’s nothing quite like Botox if you’re looking for a tried-and-true cosmetic treatment that is sure to garner smooth, line-free skin. But how long do results last? What’s off-limits after a treatment? And most importantly, is it painful? If you’re new to injectables, you (justifiably) may have a lot of questions. We tapped skin experts who perform Botox treatments on the regular for details on what to expect before, during, and after a treatment.
SKIN CARE
AFAR

A Guide to Traveling With CBD

Travelers are using CBD to calm nerves, treat jet lag, ease muscle aches, and more. Apprehensive travelers are turning to CBD for its calming effects. But crossing borders with it can be tricky. We break down the rules for you—and the best products to try. As travel makes its...
LIFESTYLE
MedicineNet.com

Which Tea Has the Most Health Benefits?

Tea is one of the world's most popular beverages. Everyone has an opinion on how to make the ideal cup of tea. The plant Camellia sinensis is the source of black, oolong, white, and green teas. Green tea is considered the healthiest because of its high antioxidant (polyphenol) and lower...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshtoast.com

A Guide CBD Rosin: What Is It And How Does It Work?

Rosin is an excellent way for medical patients to get the most out of CBD. There are many ways to consume it, and there are no side effects if you accidentally consume too much. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The world of cannabis...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy