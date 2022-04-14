ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

High speed police chase ends with arrest after armed carjacking in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 33-year-old man is facing criminal charges after leading police to a high speed pursuit following an overnight carjacking at gunpoint in Rochester.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 1400 block of Dewey Avenue for the report of a carjacking in progress. Police say the victim was a taxi driver that had his car stolen at gunpoint.

Officials say after a brief struggle between the suspect and the victim, the suspect discharged a round from a firearm and then fled in the victim’s taxi cab.

The victim, a 33-year-old male, was not injured during the incident, according to authorities.

Investigators successfully located the stolen taxi around 1 a.m. and began to pursue it, but were forced to terminate the chase due to “extremely high rate of speed” achieved by the suspect.

Officials say the driver was spotted approximately 15 minutes later by deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Brockport Spencerport Road in The Town of Sweden. The driver immediately drove into a field, exited the taxi, and attempted to flee on foot.

Authorities apprehended him shortly after and turned him over to the Rochester police. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying a firearm previously reported stolen from Florida.

The man was identified as Devin Johnson and is charged with the following:

  • Robbery in the First and Second Degree
  • Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Johnson is expected to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Thursday afternoon.

An investigation is currently ongoing. No further details were released at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

