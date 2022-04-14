Lavonia PD: more than one suspect in Tuesday bank robbery

lavonia bank robber

Police in Lavonia say they believe at least two and possibly three suspects were involved in the Tuesday robbery of a Truist Bank branch in Franklin County, and they say they think they know who they are. Police were, at last report, still trying to track down the suspects in a hold-up that happened just after 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say they have identified a vehicle used in the robbery, in which an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. No injuries were reported.

The one suspect seen in bank surveillance photos is a described as a young black male wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and a khaki ball cap. His face was covered by a surgical mask.

