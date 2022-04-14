ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavonia, GA

Lavonia PD: more than one suspect in Tuesday bank robbery

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
lavonia bank robber

Police in Lavonia say they believe at least two and possibly three suspects were involved in the Tuesday robbery of a Truist Bank branch in Franklin County, and they say they think they know who they are. Police were, at last report, still trying to track down the suspects in a hold-up that happened just after 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say they have identified a vehicle used in the robbery, in which an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. No injuries were reported.

The one suspect seen in bank surveillance photos is a described as a young black male wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and a khaki ball cap. His face was covered by a surgical mask.

