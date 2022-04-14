ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

Woman critical after shooting

Fox 59
 3 days ago

A shooting on the northwest side leaves a woman in critical condition. FedEx shooting families seek to honor and find retribution …. Lack of...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Woman dies weeks after Myrtle Beach shooting on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina woman has died weeks after being shot on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Rhonda Harris, 38, of Lancaster, died Friday at a hospital after the shooting in the tourist area. Harris was hospitalized...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Wave 3

Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man was arrested after a double shooting killed two people on Poplar Level Road Saturday night. Louisville Metro police officers arrested Dakari Deener, 29, and charged him with murder, according to the arrest report. It happened around 7 p.m., when officers responded to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Mooresville, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Police: 3 found shot to death in Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found shot to death Friday inside an Indianapolis apartment, police said. Police officers found the three adults dead after being called to the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on the city's northwest side about a reported shooting, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Appreciation Day#High School#Retribution#Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening#Indy
WIBC.com

Carmel Police Looking for Theft Suspects

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people who are wanted for theft and fraud. On March 2, two individuals were seen on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards at Walmart at 3221 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Gary police search for woman linked to I-65 crash

GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the disappearance of a woman linked to a mysterious crash on I-65. Police say Ariana Taylor was last heard from on Saturday, April 2. Early on Sunday morning, police in Gary responded to a crash near the I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange, according to WGN. A […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
WISH-TV

Fentanyl, $17k found in vehicle of suspected intoxicated driver

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a traffic stop led to the discovery of fentanyl and cash in the vehicle of a suspected intoxicated driver. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a swerving driver just before 1 a.m. April 8 near U.S. 31 and County Road 500 North. That’s between Taylorsville and Columbus.
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
FOX59

Remains of missing Gary woman recovered after days of searching

GARY, Ind. — Officials in Gary have confirmed the remains of a missing woman were recovered Wednesday. Ariana Taylor, 23, was last heard from on April 2. Taylor’s mother said Ariana told her she was going out with friends that evening and last saw her between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, […]
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy