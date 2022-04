PORTSMOUTH — Residents seeking to make payments to the city can now do so using cryptocurrency through PayPal, according to Mayor Deaglan McEachern. “There’s waves of new things that are going to affect us in terms of our future that use the type of technology used in cryptocurrency,” McEachern said Monday. “I want to make sure Portsmouth is not waiting around to see how this is going to affect us in the future, because it’s already affecting us.”

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 25 DAYS AGO