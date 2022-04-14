ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

This Santa Monica Restaurant Is The Best Place In LA For Sustainable Seafood

Leena Culhane and Brian BornemannAshley Randall Photography. Leena Culhane and Brian Bornemann met during the pandemic. She's an artist and musician, and he's a veteran LA chef. If you've dined at The Tasting Kitchen, Michaels' or Potager over the years, you've had his food. Crudo e Nudo is the duo's lovechild, a pandemic pop-up and ode to sustainable seafood that's found a permanent home on Main Street in Santa Monica. During a devestating couple of years for the restaurant industry, with many heartbreaking closures of neighborhood favorites and new businesses that never had a chance to get off the ground, Crudo e Nudo is a rare bright spot – one of the best new restaurants in Los Angeles.
Guess What Time It Is, Idaho? Farmer’s Market Season, Babyyy

It's spring time and farmers market season, babyyyyy!. Who's ready to wander from booth to booth, basking in the sunshine, holding a delicious coffee, and searching for fresh food and a wide selection of plants and handmade items for your homes and gardens?. Plus, it’s all local, so it’s neighbors...
Members And Allies Of Tigrayan Community March In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Members and allies of the Tigrayan diaspora community on Saturday protested what they called the genocide committed against Tigray by the government of Ethiopia. Protestors march in Santa Monica, Mar. 19, 2022 (CBSLA). Protesters gathered in Santa Monica, near the pier, and marched, at one point walking up the California Incline, the slanted road that connects Ocean Avenue with the Pacific Coast Highway. Police had at least a portion of PCH closed during the march, backing up traffic.
LAX, Santa Monica pier go dark for Earth Hour

The iconic pylons at LAX are going dark Saturday night as part of an international movement to raise awareness of climate change and encourage energy saving. The LAX pylons will turn green Saturday night before going dark from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. LAX is among hundreds of landmarks and cities across the globe participating […]
