ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Reducing inequality, hiking minimum wage could boost U.S. economy -White House

By Andrea Shalal
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zckTx_0f8vNzlM00

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Boosting enforcement of antidiscrimination and antitrust laws, raising the federal mininum wage and higher unionization rates could substantially boost U.S. economic growth, a new report by President Joe Biden's top economic advisers concludes.

The annual Economic Report, prepared by the Council of Economic Advisers, argues for restoring the public sector as a partner in long-run growth, and adoption of policies aimed at curbing the disproportionate market power of companies and employers that limits economic equality.

“The government has a role to play in reducing inequality,” Cecilia Rouse, who chairs the council, told Reuters, stressing that ending lingering disparities in the U.S. labor market and racial wealth gaps would "absolutely" boost U.S. growth and competitiveness after years of weak progress.

“The real point is that these imperfections in the market have real economic costs in terms of our GDP growth," she said, citing research by San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, which concluded that systemic disparities cost the U.S. economy nearly $23 trillion over the 30-year period from 1990-2019, and providing more equitable access to labor markets would add $790 billion to the U.S. economy annually.

Biden welcomed the report in a statement, and vowed to continue working to deliver "more equitable growth" and expand the productive capacity of the U.S. economy.

The report delves deeply into the impact of non-competitive labor markets, the market power of employers and monopolies in maintaining inequality in wages, and unfair hiring practices that ultimately curtail economic growth for all.

"The costs of ignoring these structural forces are increased inequality and reduced economic growth and output," the report concluded, citing inefficient labor market outcomes, misallocated talent, suppressed innovation and reduced incentives for investment in human capital.

It noted that nearly 20% of U.S. workers reported being bound by noncompete agreements that limited an employee's ability to join or start up a competing firm, and said employer market power was responsible for keeping wages 15% below where they would be in a perfectly competitive market.

It said government actions could curtail these market forces through increased enforcement of current labor protection and antidiscrimination laws, support for greater unionization, which can lead to higher wages, and raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour, where it has been fixed since 2009.

It also underscored the beneficial impact of providing affordable childcare and early childhood education, as well as paid family and medical leave, and a child tax credit - all measures included in Biden's ill-fated $1.7 trillion Build Back Better spending package that floundered in Congress last year.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 363

Ronald Schergen
3d ago

A typical democrats answer to everything throw money at it and time and time again it fails miserably after it costs taxpayers billions

Reply(53)
266
Ironinmywordsoflife
3d ago

Here we go again. "If we just force employers to pay people more, then we don't have a problem. Just like Congress did with their last raise."

Reply(11)
169
jody
3d ago

We will never reduce inequality while the democrats are intent on importing it at our southern border. Only 40% of Americans were even asked to pay their fair share of income tax for 2021. And yet Biden has invited another 4 million economic migrants to cross our border legally or not . Why are they entitled to american tax payer money? Why are American taxpayers asked to support the majority of Americans plus anyone who can cross our border? Aren’t Americans entitled to retain some of their earnings?

Reply(6)
149
Related
Reuters

Biden launches U.S. plan to help Americans struggling with long COVID

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday tasked the U.S. health department with developing a national action plan to tackle the looming health crisis of long COVID, a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work. Long COVID, which arises months after a...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Cecilia Rouse
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Labor Markets
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy