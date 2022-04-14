Christian band Casting Crowns to perform at BancorpSouth Arena

TUPELO • One of the most popular contemporary Christian bands in the country will return to Tupelo next week.

The Grammy- and Dove-winning band Casting Crowns will entertain concertgoers at the BancorpSouth Arena on Friday, April 22, beginning at 7 p.m. The faith-based rock group will perform alongside We The Kingdom, a Christian group that has found chart-topping success in recent years.

The band has stopped in Tupelo multiple times while touring over the years.

Casting Crowns has been spreading the Gospel with their own unique blend of traditional rock and spirituality since 2003. In the years since they began recording, they have produced hits like "Who Am I," "East to West" and "Voice of Truth."

Some of We The Kingdom's more popular songs include "Holy Water" and "God So Loved."

Casting Crowns lead singer Mark Hall said the band typically only tours on the weekends. Throughout the week, the members all work in Christian ministry.

Hall said he's thrilled to be returning to Tupelo with one of his favorite contemporary rock groups.

"We The Kingdom is one of our favorite worship bands," said Hall. "We've been leading their songs at our church for a long time."

The lead singer said the goal of the concert is to offer a high energy, family-oriented experience.

"We want to remind everyone that Jesus is the healer. He is hope, unity and peace," said the youth pastor. "Everyone that came to Jesus came to him for what they thought he could give them. The person of who Jesus is is what we need."

Hall also hopes to provide audience members with the same messages he delivers as church leader.

"We tour on the weekends and try to pour into audience what I try to pour into those that I pastor," Hall said.

Tupelo is the first stop on the joint tour which includes visits to Birmingham, Oklahoma City and Raleigh.

For tickets to next weekend's concert, email the BancorpSouth Arena at info@bcsarena.com or call 662-841-6573.