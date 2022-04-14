Nettie Davis sees affordable housing as key to Ward 4 growth

TUPELO • As the longest-serving member of the Tupelo City Council, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis understands the important roles patience and perseverance play in achieving her goals.

Now in her sixth term of office, Davis wants to see the continued growth of her community through housing development, infrastructure updates and recreational upgrades. Davis said her goal for this term was to bring in more young people and build up Black-owned businesses in her ward.

To do that, Davis believes building affordable housing to attract first-time buyers is essential.

“I have some areas in my ward that need new housing to recruit young professionals,” she said. “They have some nice projects with beautiful housing, but they are still not coming up with housing that first-time buyers would be interested in.”

While she wants to see housing tackled sooner rather than later, Davis did not offer specifics on what measures she wanted the city to employ other than recruiting more homebuilders to her ward.

Meanwhile, there are multiple building projects already taking place in Ward 4, including the construction of a row of seven homes on Tolbert Street facing Gumtree Park and the continued development along Jackson Street, which crosses through her ward from Front Street to Lumpkin Avenue.

Sidewalks not sitting in the sideline

Davis said sidewalks are an important backbone to a thriving city. The more alternative methods of travel available to a community, the better, she said.

“I would like for our communities to be more walkable,” Davis said. “Sidewalks would be very helpful in our neighborhoods.

City Engineer Dennis Bonds said the city’s sidewalks are a priority. Tupelo was recently awarded a grant from the Federal Transportation Alternatives Program through the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, and a portion of those funds will construct sidewalks in Ward 4 on North Gloster and through a section of Barnes Crossing. The section on North Gloster will connect a nearby apartment complex to Walgreens.

Davis said she has been advocating for sidewalks for years and is proud to see the project moving forward.

“I’ve been pushing hard for (sidewalks) at those apartments,” she said during a recent work session on the topic of capital improvement.

Bonds said the city could complete the sidewalks in about a year, noting the city is in the beginning stages of receiving the grant.

Infrastructure improvements are needed

Davis also listed addressing infrastructure and water, sewer, and drainage issues as top priorities. She noted the city should be able to use federal money from the recent infrastructure bill and the American Rescue Plan Act toward these goals.

“Sewage is very important all over the city, and we are supposed to get money to improve the infrastructure in our area and sewage drainage,” she said. “Basically, if I can get those things accomplished, I think we would be doing really well.”

Tupelo Conventions and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Neal McCoy previously said the city could use about $9.4 million from the city’s ARPA allocations on water, sewer and drainage projects throughout the city, but the bulk would be used on drainage.

McCoy noted the city needs at least $30 million in drainage repairs.

Neighborhood associations are vital to growing communities

Like neighboring Councilman Travis Beard in Ward 3, Davis said she wanted the city to help re-establish her ward’s neighborhood associations, which she believes could help spur positive change following the city’s hiring of a coordinator for the associations to act as a liaison between homeowners and the city.

“We need to revitalize the association on Park Hill,” she said, adding that she was happy to see the creation of the new West Jackson neighborhood association.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said that while his administration is focused on neighborhood associations, he also noted that the only way to see more progress from them would be to get more homeowners involved.

“I encourage everyone, if you don’t have (an association), start one,” Jordan said. “And if you are not active in your neighborhood association, look into getting a little more active. That means you care about where you live.”

Gumtree Park renovations are a priority for Davis

On recreation, Davis said she wanted to push for more upgrades to Gumtree Park, including covered pavilions.

“I am trying to put an emphasis on quality of life,” she said.

Should the city build covered pavilions in Gumtree Park, it would follow a series of upgrades the Front Street park has seen in recent months. Last year, the city constructed a new stage in the park.

Davis said building pavilions are the next step in making the park the best it can be. They would allow families to gather there and have a place to sit away from the sun.

But Jordan said recreation was taking a backseat for the administration over the next six months. Instead, infrastructure would continue to be the city’s chief priority.

The city’s updated capital plan places multiple park renovations and upgrades with a target of 2024. Gumtree Park is slated to move forward with pavilion upgrades, along with Ballard Park, Hancock Park and Lee Acres.