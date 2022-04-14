ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Prince George's County invests $400 million in projects along Blue Line Corridor

WUSA9
WUSA9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan joined Prince George's County officials on Wednesday to announce that lawmakers secured $2.5 billion in aid for development around the county. “Our county has taken huge steps forward that we can all be Prince George’s proud of,” County Executive Angela...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
MARYLAND STATE
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Landover, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Prince George's County, MD
Government
State
Washington State
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Largo, MD
SFGate

Former Maryland legislator, NAACP leader Burns dies at 81

The Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr., a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81. Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Bodies Found in Potomac Near Roosevelt Island on Back-to-Back Days

Two bodies have been discovered in the Potomac River in the area of Theodore Roosevelt Island in Washington, D.C., in just as many days, police say. A body was found in the water near the Kennedy Center about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, D.C. police said. On Wednesday, someone spotted a body...
POTOMAC, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Alsobrooks
Person
Larry Hogan
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Person In Virginia Is A Woman

Jacqueline Mars is a billionaire and businesswoman who lives in Fauquier County, Virginia, according to Forbes. She's also the richest person in the state of Virginia. Jacqueline Mars was recently ranked by Bloomberg Billionaires Index as the 48th richest person in the world, with a net worth exceeding $43.4 billion.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

“Whop Whop,” and Flex” among 16 charged in West Virginia drug ring

(WTRF)- Sixteen individuals from Maryland and West Virginia are facing charges involving a drug conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. The indictment alleges that large quantities of Eutylone, also known as “boot,” were trafficked from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson Counties, West Virginia from February 2019 to March 15, 2022. “Eutylone is a dangerous […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Fbi#Infrastructure#State Delegation
CBS Baltimore

DC Man Found Guilty Of Fatally Stabbing Man In Maryland Popeyes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes Restaurant In November 2019. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said a jury found 32-year-old Ricoh McClain guilty for the stabbing, which occurred at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill. He’s accused of stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis outside the Popeyes on Livingston Road on November 4, 2019. Ricoh McClain, PGPD Police initially said the stabbing was related to the release of a new chicken sandwich at the restaurant chain. They later clarified that the two got into an argument when Davis cut in front of several people waiting to order food. “This is a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life over a simple argument. I am pleased that the jury rendered this guilty verdict. My office is committed to holding those accountable who commit violent, heinous crimes such as murder in Prince George’s County,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “I hope that the family and loved ones of Mr. Davis find some comfort in this outcome.”  
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy