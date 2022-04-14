ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AJ Tracey announces huge outdoor London show: “It’s due to be lit”

By Tom Skinner
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ Tracey has announced a huge outdoor show in London for this summer – tickets are available from here. The Brixton-born rapper, whose second album ‘Flu Game’ came out last year, will take to the stage for a headline performance at Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 9 as part of...

www.nme.com

NME

Richard Ashcroft announces two huge autumn headline shows

Richard Ashcroft has announced two new major headline shows for this autumn. The former The Verve frontman will play Manchester’s AO Arena on October 14 and Brighton’s The Brighton Centre on October 15. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 25) at 9.30am – purchase yours here.
MUSIC
NME

Working Men’s Club announce one-off London show for next week

Working Men’s Club have announced a one-off London show for next week – find all the details below. The Yorkshire band are set to take to the stage at Corsica Studios in Elephant & Castle, London next Wednesday (March 30). A “limited” amount of tickets will go on sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (March 25) – buy yours here.
MUSIC
NME

These are the biggest-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2022 so far

Yard Act, Frank Turner and Tears For Fears have scored the biggest selling vinyl albums and singles so far in 2022 – check them out on NME first below. ‘The Overload’ was the biggest selling vinyl album so far with 11,000 units sold since its release in February, according to the Official Charts Company.
MUSIC
NME

Black Star announce first album in almost 24 years, ‘No Fear Of Time’

Hip hop duo Black Star (Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli) have announced details of their first album in almost 24 years, ‘No Fear Of Time’. The pair announced the new record, which has been produced by Madlib, on Friday (April 8). It was recorded in various locations from hotel rooms to dressing rooms, but never in an actual recording studio.
MUSIC
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian Once Again

While we’ve only gotten to witness small snippets of North West’s personality over the years, all signs point to the 8-year-old being a relentless troll toward her own mother. North, once again, teased her mom, Kim Kardashian, when the reality star showed off some freshly picked fruits and...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
MOVIES
NME

Millie Bobby Brown criticises “gross” sexualisation as a teen

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has spoken out about the “gross” sexualisation she has experienced throughout her career. The actor, who recently turned 18, discussed the way she feels “a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age”.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Charlie Simpson

What age would Miss McKenzie, the teacher who’s the subject of Busted’s debut single ‘What I Go to School For’, be now?. CORRECT. The song was released in 2002 and, according to its lyrics, she’s 33. “It’s weird now I’m singing a song about a...
MUSIC
Elle

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Match In Robin's Egg Blue For Easter Service

On April 17, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Easter Sunday service in classic spring colors, and they were joined by little Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6. Kate Middleton's fitted coat dress adorably matched the robin's egg blue of her daughter's frock. The coat dress featured an open collar and cinched belt, creating an elegant silhouette, and she carried a clutch in the same color. Her headpiece and heels were in a slightly darker blue.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Arcade Fire stop emotional Coachella 2022 surprise set to call for medics

Arcade Fire paused their emotional Coachella 2022 set twice on Friday (April 15). The band was announced as a surprise addition to the lineup on Thursday (April 14) and played at the desert festival’s Mojave tent. Less than a minute into the set, frontman Win Butler stopped their new...
MUSIC
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
NME

Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick has died

Tim Feerick – longstanding bassist for Sacramento post-hardcore outfit Dance Gavin Dance and Wolf & Bear – has died. The news was confirmed by Dance Gavin Dance in a statement shared last night (April 14), writing: “We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”
THEATER & DANCE
NME

The Interrupters return and announce first album in four years

The Interrupters have announced their return and details of their first album in four years. The follow up to 2018’s ‘Fight The Good Fight’ is titled ‘In The Wild’ and it will arrive on August 5 via Hellcat/Epitaph Records. The album has been previewed this...
MUSIC

