MLM Clothiers celebrates 82 years in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO • One of downtown Tupelo's most storied businesses will make up for missing its 80th birthday with an all-out celebration for its 82nd.

MLM Clothiers in Tupelo will celebrate its 82nd birthday next week with discounts, prizes and special guests. The business will kick off the festivities on Monday, April 18, and continue to commemorate the anniversary with events throughout the week. A stalwart for Tupelo clothing stores, MLM was established in April of 1940 and has remained at its Spring Street storefront since its inception.

Corinth-turned-Tupelo native Katherine Johnson is the Tupelo staple's store manager. She said this year's celebration will be special in part to make up for pandemic-fueled delays.

"Usually we just have little specials and gift card giveaways, but this year we're going all out," said Johnson, who has been with the store since 2016. "We were going to do this in 2020 for our 80th anniversary, but for obvious reasons, we could not."

A few of next week's festivities include brunch, birthday cake on and custom Blue Delta Jeans fittings.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Monday: brunch and bloody marys and discounts on athletic wear

Tuesday: custom fittings from Blue Delta Jeans, plus a $75 discount on ordered jeans

Wednesday: discounts on Peter Millar clothing

Thursday: a birthday celebration with hotdogs grilled in the alley and cake

Friday: discounts on Jack Victor clothing and a Jack Victor suit giveaway

Additionally, all T-shirts in store will be 20% off throughout next week, and customers who spend $500 or more will be entered to win a pair of Blue Delta Jeans.

For Johnson, the most rewarding part of managing a business as storied as MLK is adopting customers and coworkers as family.

"MLM is a special place," said Johnson. "We're so much more than a clothing store. I consider my coworkers and customers my family."