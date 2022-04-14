ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

MLM Clothiers celebrates 82 years in downtown Tupelo

By BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pefb_0f8vM5xu00

TUPELO • One of downtown Tupelo's most storied businesses will make up for missing its 80th birthday with an all-out celebration for its 82nd.

MLM Clothiers in Tupelo will celebrate its 82nd birthday next week with discounts, prizes and special guests. The business will kick off the festivities on Monday, April 18, and continue to commemorate the anniversary with events throughout the week. A stalwart for Tupelo clothing stores, MLM was established in April of 1940 and has remained at its Spring Street storefront since its inception.

Corinth-turned-Tupelo native Katherine Johnson is the Tupelo staple's store manager. She said this year's celebration will be special in part to make up for pandemic-fueled delays.

"Usually we just have little specials and gift card giveaways, but this year we're going all out," said Johnson, who has been with the store since 2016. "We were going to do this in 2020 for our 80th anniversary, but for obvious reasons, we could not."

A few of next week's festivities include brunch, birthday cake on and custom Blue Delta Jeans fittings.

Newsletters

The schedule of events is as follows:

  • Monday: brunch and bloody marys and discounts on athletic wear
  • Tuesday: custom fittings from Blue Delta Jeans, plus a $75 discount on ordered jeans
  • Wednesday: discounts on Peter Millar clothing
  • Thursday: a birthday celebration with hotdogs grilled in the alley and cake
  • Friday: discounts on Jack Victor clothing and a Jack Victor suit giveaway

Additionally, all T-shirts in store will be 20% off throughout next week, and customers who spend $500 or more will be entered to win a pair of Blue Delta Jeans.

For Johnson, the most rewarding part of managing a business as storied as MLK is adopting customers and coworkers as family.

"MLM is a special place," said Johnson. "We're so much more than a clothing store. I consider my coworkers and customers my family."

Comments / 1

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo Cherry Blossom Festival returns March 27

TUPELO • Japanese culture in North Mississippi will bloom once again next Sunday. After a pandemic-forced two-year hiatus, the Cherry Blossom Festival will return to Tupelo on Sunday, March 27. Residents can gather in Ballard Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy cultural activities, demonstrations, food, and potentially see the bloom of the cherry blossom trees planted throughout the park.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Which local restaurants are open for Easter Sunday?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities. While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Business
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo woman hosting prom dress giveaway again

TUPELO – In the spring of 2020, Memory Carouthers had 4,000 new and gently worn prom dresses to give away as part of Memory's Magical Dresses and Formal Wear. "We did the giveaway three weekends in a row, and right after the last one in early March, COVID hit," Carouthers said. "One group in West Point got to use their dresses for prom, but I don't think anybody else did because of COVID."
TUPELO, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

621 Filgo Road, Tupelo, Mississippi 38801

Absolutely beautiful setting in West Tupelo. This mid-century style home offers a floor plan that makes living easy! Two master suites (one up and one down) two living areas; formal dining room and an enormous laundry area; Upstairs master features a walk-out balcony/deck; family area downstairs features original terrazzo floors - all on one of the prettiest 2.2 acre lots in Tupelo! All information subject to verification.
TUPELO, MS
GALVESTON.COM

Celebrate 150+ Years at Rosenberg Day!

Celebrate Rosenberg Library’s 150+ years of service on Galveston Island at Rosenberg Day! This event is free to the public – everyone is welcome!. Rosenberg Day will take place outside the library. Sealy St. between 23rd and 24th Streets will be closed to vehicles, and events will be in the Sealy Pavilion & Mary Moody Northen Plaza, and on the East lawn.
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Johnson
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tales of April showers in Tupelo

We always talk about the tornado of 1936 with a fair amount of reverence. It nearly wiped out a large portion of the city and left many dead and wounded in its wake. Last week, this column revealed some of the personal remembrances of Nell Reed, who was chair of the local American Red Cross chapter here in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlm#Mlm Clothiers#Blue Delta Jeans
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
339
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy