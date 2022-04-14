Big Zues or Fat Cowboys? BBQ restaurant owners don't want you to choose one over the other

Big Zues Barbecue and The Fat Cowboys Fireside BBQ are different in many ways.

One sits at the base of the Chenango Street bridge, steps away from the heart of downtown Binghamton. The other is miles outside the city limits, tucked along the quiet streets of Port Crane.

One serves "backyard, sloppy face barbecue" inspired by its owner's Southern roots in Georgia and Florida, the other serves Texas-inspired barbecue from an owner who's always called the Binghamton area home.

Tying the two restaurants together is a love for barbecue, and that bond has created a friendship between two owners who champion each other's business like their own.

Spend enough money at one, for instance, and they'll give you a discount at the other.

“We’re just really supportive of each other," said Jesus Clarke, owner of Big Zues BBQ. "We don’t get into the, 'I'm better than you.' At the end of the day, it's up to the customer. All you can do is make the best food you can."

'We don't believe in competition'

It started on Facebook.

Garrett Wagner had opened The Fat Cowboys Fireside BBQ in Port Crane in March 2021, four months before Jesus Clarke opened Big Zues BBQ in Binghamton in July.

As fellow barbecue lovers, the pair started commenting on each other's Facebook pages, complimenting the menu items each offered. Then Clarke tried a meal at Fat Cowboys and Wagner did the same at Big Zues.

"We're the same person at heart," said Wagner. "When we see each other, it's like we've known each other for 20 years."

That friendship has turned the two business owners into each other's biggest cheerleaders, with a focus on driving customers to support local businesses in the area instead of being pit against each other.

They buy T-shirts representing their restaurants, share their favorite meals on social media and collaborate on promotions that send customers between the two barbecue spots.

“We don't believe in competition," Clarke said. "We believe in the community."

How two BBQ restaurants were born

Clarke worked at United Health Services for eight years as a physician practice supervisor and in the IT department before being furloughed and transitioning to working full time on Big Zues.

"I just decided after that it was time to do something different," Clarke said, "something that I love."

Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Clarke honed his culinary skills from his grandmother in Georgia and his grandfather in Florida. She taught him how to put together side dishes, he taught him how to smoke meat.

The result is what Clarke calls "backyard, sloppy face barbecue."

"My food might not come out the prettiest on the plate," he said, "but I can guarantee your taste buds will be dancing."

Wagner was born and raised in the Binghamton area and owns a moving company and crate rental company in addition to Fat Cowboys.

He got his start in barbecue at home, where he and his wife, Amber Wagner, would routinely throw parties and events for friends and family — she cooked the side dishes, he prepared the main course.

"We realized that it was quite expensive, so we wanted to start charging our friends," said Wagner. "So we got the idea to open a restaurant."

Fat Cowboys specializes in Texas cuisine, featuring grilled and smoked meats with minimal sauce, traditional side dishes, and additional menu items including hamburgers, hot dogs and smoked wings.

BBQ businesses share knowledge, customers

So who's barbecue is better?

"We don't like dealing with that," Wagner said. "We both have fantastic businesses and great food."

Clarke said if he hears a customer badmouthing another barbecue place in the area, he'll ask them to leave.

“We’re not here to do that," he said. "I’m not here for that."

Putting their businesses aside, Clarke and Wagner frequent each other's restaurant just to kick back and have a conversation.

"Obviously, he has great barbecue," Wagner said of Clarke, "but the camaraderie that we have, the friendship that we have, the knowledge that we both share with one another is why I go."

It also gives the two business owners an opportunity to come up with new ways to support each other, like their latest promotion: If a customer spends more than $75 at Big Zues, they get $10 off at Fat Cowboys. And if a customer spends more than $75 at Fat Cowboys, they get $10 off at Big Zues.

"We both have very small restaurants," Wagner said, "and we're trying to drive people toward that, to show them that we're here and that we do have great food."

