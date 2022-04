COOPER COUNTY, MO (KMIZ) The Cooper County Fire Protection District is asking the community for help to secure a general obligation bond that would make upgrades to better serve the community. The bond is a "no tax increase" bond issue for a little over $1.9 million. The Cooper County Fire Protection District explained the information to the public Saturday about their bond The post Volunteer fire department in Cooper County holds open house to seek help from the community appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COOPER COUNTY, MO ・ 28 DAYS AGO