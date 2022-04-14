ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Suspected Subway Shooter Caught in the East Village [Updated]

By Staff
boweryboogie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man suspected with carrying out the largest attack on the city subway system in years was caught yesterday thanks to a visit to the McDonald’s on First Avenue in the East Village. Frank R. James, who law enforcement officials suspect of shooting at least ten...

boweryboogie.com

