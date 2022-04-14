Suspected Subway Shooter Caught in the East Village [Updated]

NEW YORK -- New video shows the suspects police are searching for after an assault on the subway in Brooklyn. It happened on March 2 on a southbound A train approaching the Jay Street station. Police said a 28-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who -- without provocation -- punched her in the face multiple times. A 29-year-old man tried to intervene and was also punched in the face. The woman was taken to Cobble Hill Hospital in stable condition, while the man refused medical attention. Anyone with information about their attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO