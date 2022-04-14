ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owyhee County, ID

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southwest Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 03:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
Owyhee County, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Dale and Houston. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Daleville, Dothan, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Grimes, Avon, Napier Field, Gordon, Smyrna, Ardilla, Wilson Mill and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County. The strongest winds will occur near the Weed Airport, including nearby Interstate 5. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PEMISCOT AND LAKE COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deering, or 8 miles west of Hayti, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Caruthersville, Portageville, Hayti, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Tiptonville, Ridgely, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Deering, Bolton, Cottonwood Grove, Bragg City, Pascola, Wynnburg, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Sunkist Beach, Blue Bank and Proctor City. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Okaloosa County through 445 PM CDT At 356 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Wright, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine and Cinco Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN HALF OF MOHAVE COUNTY The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Southern half of fire weather zone 102. * TIMING...9 AM PDT/MST until 9 PM PDT/MST. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values 5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; McDonough Burst of Heavier Snow This Afternoon Doppler radar indicated bursts of moderate to heavy snowfall in far northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa, and western Illinois. Due to the rapid rate of snowfall there may be a quick inch or two of slushy snow, mainly on elevated and grassy areas. The main impact will be greatly reduced visibility to less than a mile in the heavier snowfall. While roads should remain wet you should use extra caution while driving due to the low visibility.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dunn, Grant, McKenzie, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Reduce speed and be alert to changing road conditions. High profile vehicles should use caution while driving. Target Area: Dunn; Grant; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...The strong winds are causing snow to drift across and stick to roads. Heavy slush and drifts are making travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
DUNN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 BELOW 7000 FEET AND UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Kidder, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Burleigh, Emmons, Kidder, Logan, and McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds may cause snow to drift across and stick to roads. Heavy slush and drifts could make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FAR SOUTHERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...9 AM PDT/MST until 9 PM PDT/MST. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts 55 to 65 mph possible in the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values 5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Flooding is expected on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Sunday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From late Monday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands in the area occurs and cattle should be moved to higher ground. At 77.0 feet, Flooding of numerous cabins and trailers near the river can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 56.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 71.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Macon, Peach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Crawford; Houston; Jones; Macon; Peach; Pulaski; Twiggs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Macon, southern Bibb, northwestern Pulaski, western Twiggs, west central Bleckley, Peach, Houston, central Crawford and south central Jones Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Miami Valley, or near Fort Valley, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Perry, Fort Valley, Cochran, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Montezuma, Marshallville, Robins Air Force Base, Marion, Hayneville, Houston Lake, Griswoldville, Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, Moss Oak, Skipperton, Paulk, Horns and Saint Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIBB COUNTY, GA

