ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Pitbull rescued from fire is fostered by the firefighter who saved him

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

An adorable puppy was rescued by firefighters in Sacramento - and in a heartwarming development, he is being fostered by those who saved him.

After spotting the pit bull pup when responding to a nearby debris fire, it looked like the doggo had been through it, having sustained some injuries from the blaze.

“He had a lot more plastic, burned plastic, on top of his fur area on top of his back [and on] top of his head,” firefighter Mike Thawley told CBS Sacramento . “He has a little down below burned on the hind leg.”

The captain on the scene then called Thawley at Station 19 to ask if would want to take care of the pup.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“He said, ‘Do you want him?’ And I said yes,” Thawley said, who is now looking after him until Front Street Animal Shelter is able to find him his forever home.

But right now, the dog has already made himself right at home in Thawley's place.

“He perked up pretty good when we gave him water, a bath, some food,” Thawley said. “[We] started picking off some of the plastic and then yesterday [his] personality started coming out: Tail wagging, following us around, chewing.”

Members of the public have also fallen in love with the rescue dog after the Sacramento Fire Department posted updates on their Facebook page about the rescue.

In the post, they wrote: "While responding to a fire underneath eastbound I-80 just west of Norwood Avenue, Sacramento firefighters found a small puppy.

"The puppy didn't have a name tag. So, animal control will be taking the puppy to Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento.

"In the meantime, we need your help to try to figure out a name for this puppy."

The post included images taken just minutes after firefighters saved the dog, with him wrapped up in a blanket.

There were plenty of comments from people praising the fire department's efforts.

One person wrote: "I think this is the luckiest dog ever, thank you guys for saving him!!"

"Thank you for saving this little pup," another person said.

Someone else added: "Oh my goodness, he’s adorable! Thank you for making sure he’s safe."

"How about making him a fire dog and keeping him as the station 19 mascot?" another person suggested.

Thawley has experience with fostering rescue dogs since he took in and later adopted an abandoned pit bull called "Chunk" five years ago after the dog was found chained to a fence and has been keeping people updated by posting her life on social media.

Now the firefighter hopes that this particular case shows how people can help rescue animals - and by the looks of comments on social media, there are plenty of people offering to give the pup a permanent home.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Greenwich Firefighter Helps Rescue Family From Apartment Fire

A firefighter from Fairfield County is being praised for his heroic actions after he helped rescue residents from a burning apartment while off-duty. Greenwich firefighter Doug Howley saw a fire in a New Haven County apartment complex on Meriden Road in Waterbury while he was driving to a birthday party on Saturday, March 26, Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary said.
GREENWICH, CT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield firefighters rescue 87-year-old woman from burning home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters knew something was wrong when they could see the smoke from the Southfield Freeway. On her way home from teaching at DPSCD last Monday (March 14), Barbara Shaw said she saw black smoke coming from the freeway as well. “When I hit the service drive,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Firefighters#Fur#Cbs Sacramento#Thawley At Station 19#Facebook
East Valley Tribune

Mesa hails hero who saved 2 kids from fire

City officials formally recognized a local resident whose actions Feb. 18 helped save two children from a burning apartment. Jonathon Baez was formally recognized for his action in the fire in the 1900 block of E. Hampton Ave. by Mayor John Giles, Councilmember Mark Freeman, Councilmember David Luna, Assistant City Manager John Pombier, Fire Chief Mary Cameli and Police Chief Ken Cost for what they called Baez’s “extraordinary efforts and selfless acts of bravery.”
MESA, AZ
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters rescue cat and lizard in Renton condo fire

RENTON, Wash. — Renton firefighters responding to a fire rescued a cat and a lizard on Sunday morning, according to the Renton Fire Department. Around 4:07 a.m., Renton firefighters responded to a report of a car fire that spread to a our-unit condo in the 3200 block of Southeast 12th Street in Renton.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody honors officers who saved man from fire￼

The city of Dunwoody honored three police officers for their role in rescuing a man from a burning building.  At a March 14 Dunwoody City Council meeting, Sgt. Josh Sanders, Officer Eric Haviland, and Officer Will Smith of the Dunwoody Police Department were recognized for their help in rescuing a 91-year-old man from a burning […] The post Dunwoody honors officers who saved man from fire￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Northwest Florida Daily News

South Walton firefighters rescue dog whose 'curiosity' led to him becoming stuck under deck

SANTA ROSA BEACH — South Walton firefighters rescued a dog whose “curiosity got the best of him” Monday after he got stuck underneath a pool deck. South Walton Fire District Chief Chris Kidder and Fleet Director David Meadows were in the area when dispatchers alerted units that the dog’s owners needed help to free him from the deck, according to a SWFD social media post.
MILTON, FL
KTBS

Fire chief commends citizens who helped in life saving rescues

SHREVEPORT, La -- Honors for life-saving efforts for some everyday heroes who joined the city's first responders to help in two life or death emergencies recently. "You're our heroes for what you did," Provisional Fire Chief John Lane told Anjana Jones and Shon Taylor, as he gave them an award at Tuesday's city council meeting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Indy100

Kittens rescued after being born in the gutter of a home in Birmingham

A cat and her five kittens have been rescued from the gutter of a conservatory in Birmingham after the cat gave birth there.The RSPCA said it was called to the scene on Tuesday after residents heard a noise and realised that a stray cat was giving birth on the conservatory.Adam Bailey, an inspector at the charity, arrived alongside a fire crew and was able to reach the three-year-old tabby and white cat and her kittens on the roof.“The mum cat had decided to give birth to her five kittens in the conservatory guttering of the property and with heavy rain...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy