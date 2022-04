Readers of all ages it is my pleasure to introduce myself and tell you a little bit about having one of the greatest jobs in the county. My name is Robyn Woods and I am the Youth Services Librarian at the Adams County Library System. My smallest friends know me as “Miss. Robyn.” I also serve as the Youth Services Coordinator for the Library system. Several workers wear many hats in their professions and I am no exception. One of those hats just happens to be a “Cat in the Hat” hat which I got to wear on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO