New maxi storage facility to be placed on vacant clothing store property in New Bern

A large "coming soon" sign reveals to locals extra storage space will be available in New Bern, and the units will be huge.

In one of New Bern's most growing parts of town, Cardinal Maxi Storage located at 4146 MLK Jr. Boulevard will be open to residents in about five to six months, said Chuck Tyson, co-owner of the facility, Trent Woods mayor and local real estate agent.

Tyson said he and Buddy Stallings, founder of Titan Aviation Fuels, are the new owners of the storage facility located on Ann Lynn's Ladies Apparel property, which the store and land was sold about a year ago.

The old clothing store's land of about four acres located behind the vacant shop is where the facility is set to be placed.

"They're clearing the land and doing the site preparation now," Tyson said. "I own some maxi storages right now, and they stay filled. We have a waiting list of people that want to rent them and don't have any available, so we decided to build some more to feel that void."

The new storage space will have two phases of construction equaling about 25,000 square footage of non-climate controlled units, he said. The first phase will have 17,000 square feet of about 19 storage units with a 14-foot height clearance. The second phase is projected to hold eight more storage units totaling about 1,000 square feet in each space.

Tyson said maxi storage buildings are generally for commercial use and mini storages are for individual use available to people who may want to clear their garage. Maxi storage units are typically a minimum of about 1,000 square feet, which could be equal to a two-bedroom apartment.

"We hope to have it up and running and get it occupied and sealed up within a matter of a few months," he said. "And hopefully it'll fill that void that is out there right now."

Different from United Self Storage units in New Bern which burned down in 2020 and was also located near the new anticipated facility, Cardinal Maxi Storage will not have climate-controlled units. United self storage had heated and air-conditioned mini storages, Tyson said.

He added once the new units are complete he would ask people not to store items such as gasoline in the spaces to keep the business as safe as possible.

The physical building where Ann Lynn's clothing store was located consist of 6,000 square feet and is proposed to be a national franchise pet grooming company, Tyson said. He could not go into detail of the plans for the space or name of the company until the lease is finalized.

"It's a growing part of town," he said. "A lot of things are in the works to happen in that part of New Bern. It just seems to be that this part of town is a growth corridor and looks like it's going to be a good area to invest in."

