ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New maxi storage facility to be placed on vacant clothing store property in New Bern

By Symone Graham, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CeSX_0f8vIeio00

A large "coming soon" sign reveals to locals extra storage space will be available in New Bern, and the units will be huge.

In one of New Bern's most growing parts of town, Cardinal Maxi Storage located at 4146 MLK Jr. Boulevard will be open to residents in about five to six months, said Chuck Tyson, co-owner of the facility, Trent Woods mayor and local real estate agent.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM : New Bern Sun Journal

Tyson said he and Buddy Stallings, founder of Titan Aviation Fuels, are the new owners of the storage facility located on Ann Lynn's Ladies Apparel property, which the store and land was sold about a year ago.

The old clothing store's land of about four acres located behind the vacant shop is where the facility is set to be placed.

"They're clearing the land and doing the site preparation now," Tyson said. "I own some maxi storages right now, and they stay filled. We have a waiting list of people that want to rent them and don't have any available, so we decided to build some more to feel that void."

More: Need extra space? National storage company buys into New Bern as demand climbs

More: River Bend next epicenter for economic growth? International company setting roots in town

The new storage space will have two phases of construction equaling about 25,000 square footage of non-climate controlled units, he said. The first phase will have 17,000 square feet of about 19 storage units with a 14-foot height clearance. The second phase is projected to hold eight more storage units totaling about 1,000 square feet in each space.

Tyson said maxi storage buildings are generally for commercial use and mini storages are for individual use available to people who may want to clear their garage. Maxi storage units are typically a minimum of about 1,000 square feet, which could be equal to a two-bedroom apartment.

"We hope to have it up and running and get it occupied and sealed up within a matter of a few months," he said. "And hopefully it'll fill that void that is out there right now."

Different from United Self Storage units in New Bern which burned down in 2020 and was also located near the new anticipated facility, Cardinal Maxi Storage will not have climate-controlled units. United self storage had heated and air-conditioned mini storages, Tyson said.

More: PHOTOS: United Storage Fire - New Bern, NC

He added once the new units are complete he would ask people not to store items such as gasoline in the spaces to keep the business as safe as possible.

The physical building where Ann Lynn's clothing store was located consist of 6,000 square feet and is proposed to be a national franchise pet grooming company, Tyson said. He could not go into detail of the plans for the space or name of the company until the lease is finalized.

"It's a growing part of town," he said. "A lot of things are in the works to happen in that part of New Bern. It just seems to be that this part of town is a growth corridor and looks like it's going to be a good area to invest in."

Reporter Symone Graham can be reached by email at sgraham@gannett.com . Have a story tip or idea? Send it her way.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: New maxi storage facility to be placed on vacant clothing store property in New Bern

Comments / 1

Related
Sun Journal

New Bern makes a list of 'best small towns' in North Carolina

New Bern earned a special shoutout in one of Virginia's top travel guides which highlights voyage destinations all around the world.  Virginia Travel Tips, a site that focuses on travel beyond Virginia, shined a spotlight on New Bern as one of North Carolina's top 20 best charming small towns to visit.  Related reading: 5 of New Bern's...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New Bern street closed for railroad maintenance

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers may have to find an alternate route to work Monday. In New Bern, South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard will be closed for maintenance to the railroad tracks. Drivers should use Highway 55, Simons Street and Oaks Road to get around it. Work will...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern Firemen’s Museum honors 9/11 with memorial

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — In just over a week, a 9/11 memorial will sit on the corner of the New Bern Firemen’s Museum leading to historic downtown. The memorial will serve as a spot to honor the lives lost and serve as a reminder to the younger generations. The official unveiling will take place […]
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trent Woods, NC
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Business
New Bern, NC
Government
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#National Storage#Maxi#Self Storage#Gannett#New Bern Sun Journal#Titan Aviation Fuels#Ladies Apparel
FOX8 News

Rising rents raise concern in the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A group of renters in Winston-Salem are the latest tenants concerned about rising rental costs in the Triad.  Indira White has rented her unit at Ladeara Crest Apartments for years and was told her rental rate would increase from about $540 monthly to about $800.  “Basically homeless, (because) I don’t have […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFAE

New bridge close to opening at North Carolina's Outer Banks

A new bridge that will bypass an often-flooded section of the main road on North Carolina's Outer Banks will open as soon as this week, ahead of the spring and summer travel season. It's a fix for a problem that has worsened with climate change. The 2.4-mile elevated roadway replaces...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Fire, police, ambulances converge on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Multiple fire trucks, ambulances and Raleigh Police Department vehicles were lined up on eastbound New Bern Avenue Sunday afternoon, blocking traffic and closing two of three lanes. A woman told WRAL News that she saw dogs searching in the woods alongside the heavily-traveled route. The ramp...
RALEIGH, NC
Robb Report

This $10.6 Million Long Island Estate Built in the Gilded Age Has Its Own Private Waterfront

Click here to read the full article. If The Gilded Age and Bridgerton have you fantasizing about afternoon promenades and society parties, perhaps this historic estate is for you. Located in Nissequogue, New York, on Long Island’s North Shore, Somerset estate at 2 Wallis Lane was built in 1935 and exudes the elegance of a bygone era. “When we first toured this property, I got lost in my own imagination, picturing the cocktail parties and pool parties here in the 1930s and every decade since,” says co-listing agent Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman. “2 Wallis Lane was originally inspired by the...
REAL ESTATE
WITN

Martin Marietta Park opens in New Bern today

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern will open the first phase of a new park Friday. Martin Marietta Park is the newest and largest park in New Bern. Planning began in 2018 and New Bern Parks and Recreation broke ground on the project in 2019. The...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Triangle Expressway ramp closes after body found nearby

Raleigh, N.C. — A ramp lane on the Triangle Expressway was closed on Thursday morning while authorities worked to investigate a death. A body was found near the expressway at around 7 a.m., according to officials. The ramp lane near Exit 56-B, or the exit to U.S. Highway 1,...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Wildlife Commission executive director invokes emergency powers

RALEIGH — N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Executive Director Cameron Ingram announced today that he has invoked Emergency Powers to activate a localized response plan to assist with the detection and isolation of Chronic Wasting Disease in Yadkin and Surry counties and the surrounding areas. The decision was made in consultation with Gov. Roy Cooper and State Veterinarian Dr. Michael Martin.
RALEIGH, NC
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

1K+
Followers
362
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy