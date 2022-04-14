ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Popcorn sold in more than a dozen states recalled over allergen concerns

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqEfE_0f8vIUqQ00

(NEXSTAR) – Potentially-contaminated popcorn that hit grocery store shelves in a number of U.S. states is now under recall, the Food and Drug Administration warns.

Snak King Corporation issued the voluntary recall after discovering that certain five-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn may have an undeclared milk allergen.

The recalled items were sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.

New Ohio overtime pay rules: how your paycheck may be impacted

Popcorn bags, which all have the “best by” dates of 9/24/2022 – 9/25/2022, landed on shelves in ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen and Pavilions locations.

The UPC number for the recalled items is 079893 403038.

While a milk allergen may be seriously harmful and even life-threatening for people who are allergic, as of Tuesday there were no reports of illness.

Anyone who bought a now-recalled O Organics bag of popcorn is urged not to eat it, and to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Consumers can call the company with any questions at 626-363-7711.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
Local
Delaware Health
State
Maryland State
State
Illinois State
Local
Idaho Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Connecticut Health
Washington, DC
Health
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Local
Illinois Health
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
City
Nevada, IA
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
City
Virginia, IL
City
Oregon, IL
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Hawaii Health
Thrillist

Tortillas Are Being Recalled Over Allergen Contamination

The Salsa Texan, unsurprisingly based in Texas, is recalling regular and burrito-sized Coconut Flour Tortillas. A notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) says the tortillas may contain undeclared wheat. The clear plastic packaging for the tortillas says "Gluten-Free" on the label. "People who have allergies to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the company writes.
TEXAS STATE
FOX40

Calfornia company recalls mushrooms over listeria concerns

(KTXL) — A California-based company said several packages of enoki mushrooms may be contaminated with listeria.  According to the Food and Drug Administration, Jan Fruits Inc. is recalling all cases of enoki mushrooms from Taiwan due to potential exposure to microorganisms that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, seniors, immunocompromised people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
98.3 The Snake

RECALL: Lotion Pulled From Idaho Stores Over Bacteria Concerns

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has announced the voluntary recall of a popular, widely-distributed skin lotion after tests revealed a bacteria could be present in select bottles. Koa USA Inc., a distributor of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer has set in action a voluntary recall of its product after it's...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergen#Nexstar#Snak King Corporation#Acme#King#Andronico#Community Markets#Vons#Pak N Save#Albertsons#Eagle#Carrs Safeway#Upc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Watch: Police shootout with gunman in Cleveland street

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing a shootout after Cleveland Police were confronted by a man with a gun. The video captured by police body cameras shows the gunfire in the street erupted almost as soon as officers got out of their patrol car. It happened in the 600 block […]
Daily Voice

Company Recalls Dried Strawberries Due To Undeclared Allergen

A company has recalled dried strawberries products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. SunTree Snack Foods LLC recalled its "Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries" because the products contain undeclared sulfites, the company announced. The following information about the recalled products has been published on the United...
ECONOMY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy