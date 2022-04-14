ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Craven County District 5 commissioner race to see May primary for Democratic candidates

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
 3 days ago
Editors note: The Sun Journal has reached out to candidates who are running in the May 17 election to participate in a candidate questionnaire.

Craven County District 5 Commissioner Theron McCabe has served on the Craven County Board of Commissioners since 2006. To continue that service, he must first secure the Democratic candidacy on May 17.

McCabe and Havelock resident Milly Acevedo are both running to obtain the candidacy for a chance to run in November's general election against Republican candidate Sherry Hunt. Hunt moved directly to the general election as there was no other Republican candidate who filed.

The Sun Journal reached out to McCabe and Acevedo to find out their thoughts on transparency, local government issues, and how to make the city a better place to live for all residents.

District 5 commissioner candidates answer questions

Are you an incumbent:

McCabe: Yes.

Acevedo: No.

The best way for voters to contact you?

McCabe: Home phone: 252-447-5257. Email: tmccabe@cravencountync.gov.

Acevedo: Email is always best: millyacevedo.cct5cc@yahoo.com, phone: 252-600-0676, www.millyacevedo.com

What experience do you have that makes you a good candidate?

McCabe: I have over 40 years of experience working as a public servant, 23 years as a police officer, 26 years as a volunteer fire fighter, and 16 years as Craven County District 5 Commissioner. By serving the public for these number of years, I have established great working relationships with different local, state, and federal organizations that have helped facilitate the needs of the citizens.

Acevedo: I began serving the community at the age of 11, yes, 11. I did that until I was almost 21. I've managed a number of stores and have turned them from a "C" sales to a "AA" sales, meaning that my management skills seem to be pretty efficient. I've spent about 25 years in management roles. Within those years of managerial responsibilities, I spent 6 more years being the first to respond to medical emergencies. I have a Certification in Business Management, I also studied psychology and criminal justice. I currently am a volunteer firefighter, serving and protecting my community, within that scope of practice, I've taken up, "emergency preparedness", which living where we do, it is absolutely crucial to have knowledge of what to do in the event of an emergency. And my most recent accomplishment, I completed EMT school, to convert it into one of the Pillars for our desperately needed EMS department for our Harlowe Community.

What do you read to stay informed on issues?

McCabe: New Bern Sun Journal, online media sources, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners publications.

Acevedo: One of the first things I do is look at the news on my phone to be up to date with any new issues. I do a lot of research that pertains to improving the current issues in our community.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

McCabe: As the Craven County Commissioner of District 5, I have been fully transparent by always being available to discuss issues with my constituents. If re-elected, I will continue to be available and listen to the citizens of Craven County.

Acevedo: Full transparency. There's no use for secrecy. I'm certain that not everything that I'll set out for will not happen overnight, and some might not be approved by the County, my constituents need to understand what I am trying to get accomplished and how it will benefit the community. Moving forward and improving our Township 5, will be a combined effort of the residents and myself, that requires full transparency.

What do you think is the most important issue for the seat you are running for, how do you want to resolve it, and what are your thoughts on how current leadership has addressed the issue?

McCabe: The most important issue for District 5 is the need for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) first responders within the district. My plan of action to solve this issue is to house an EMT technician within the Harlowe Fire Department Main Station and request the proper training and equipment to provide this service to all of District 5. By working with the current leadership, we have put this plan together to provide this much needed service. Also, part of this plan is to construct a new main fire station in the Harlowe Fire District. This new fire station will also house a satiliete sherrif's office for increased law enforcement activities.

Acevedo: At this very moment. EMS for the under-served Harlowe Community. Bringing businesses into Township 5 will also be one of the top priorities, having additional tax revenue will help strengthen our community financially, to be able to support other services that are needed. Although I personally know the current leadership and have nothing personal against him. The EMS issue is long overdue, so is having safer roads, and services for the community that emphasize the needs of our youth and elders, with accessible centers for every section of Township 5. Those have been overlooked or forgotten. We need to be at par with the 21st century, and I plan on moving us forward to meeting the needs of Township 5.

