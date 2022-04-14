ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

GRANDlove program supports adults who step into parental roles

By Sheri Trusty
News Herald
News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnNFU_0f8vIOnI00

PORT CLINTON — After 20 years of being a custodial grandparent to two of her grandchildren, Connie Roe understands the experience can be overwhelming. Fortunately for her, she found early support from two women in similar circumstances. Their guidance and help made a difficult situation easier to navigate.

Now Roe and her colleagues at the Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center are helping other kinship families find help, resources, and each other through the GRANDlove program.

“We do all kinds of work with kinship families,” said Roe, who is executive director of Ottawa County Family Advocacy.

Throughout Ottawa County, many grandparents are unexpectedly raising their grandchildren because their grandchildren’s parents have lost custody due to drug use, incarceration, domestic violence, or other issues. Although kinship families are most often led by grandparents, children are sometimes raised by great-grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles or family friends.

Surprised by findings with focus group

Three years ago, Ottawa County Family Advocacy launched the GRANDlove program with a focus group to determine kinship family needs in the county. What they found was surprising.

“I was shocked. They didn’t know other grandparents who were also raising their grandchildren,” said Judy Peters, Ottawa County Family Advocacy Program coordinator. “They live in isolation.”

That isolation is exasperated by being forced into the role of parent out of season.

“They feel like they don’t fit it,” Peters said. “They go to soccer games, and the other women are much younger. They can’t hang out with their own friends because they have kids to raise.”

Compounding their struggles is a sense of loss as they are forced to transform from grandparent to parent. Discipline replaces spoiling, and extra money that would have been spent on gifts is now spent on necessities.

“The grandparents expressed grief over the fact they had to give up their role as grandparents,” Peters said.

New parenting role brings changes

Through that change, their needs grow. Many have financial, legal, housing, medical, transportation, mental health, or education needs.

“They have a lot of needs without a lot of help from society,” Peters said.

The GRANDlove program is working to fill some of those needs through a variety of services that offer both personal and practical support for the grandparents and the children they are raising.

Once a month, the center hosts a Café sponsored by the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund. The Café includes dinner and roundtable discussions which are topic-specific to the issues faced by custodial grandparents. During the Cafés, center staff host activities for the grandchildren. Children from infant-age through second grade enjoy activities at the Port Clinton center, and kids from third grade through high school are taken off-campus to places like the bowling alley.

“We serve the grandparents a nice dinner. It’s meant to be a fun night out,” Roe said. “Many of the grandparents say they never have fun anymore. They’re just mired down with the day-to-day.”

Weekly coffee events held at 3 locations

Grandparents wanting to meet in a more casual atmosphere are welcome to join weekly coffee events in Port Clinton, Genoa and Oak Harbor.

Some of the services offered through the GRANDlove program are specifically for the kids, such as Living Out Loud (LOL), where kids meet twice a month to learn leadership skills and life skills and, if wanted, take guitar lessons. The group takes quarterly outings to such places as concerts and restaurants, and they will spend a day camping this summer.

Other services include the Grand Success tutoring program; Grand Expectations for 3rd through 6th grade; Grand Beginnings for ages 4 and 5; and the Grand Directions leadership program for high schoolers.

One of the biggest strengths of GRANDlove is the help from program advocates who step in to offer practical support when needed. They may help them obtain food or clothing; apply for services, or connect with mental health resources. Sometimes, an advocate will attend court with a family to help them maneuver through the building.

“Everyone who works here has a passion for grandparents and for kids,” Peters said. “So far, we’ve made contact with 150 families, but we know there are many more out there. We want them to know we exist and we care.”

For more information on the GRANDlove program, call 419-301-0225.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Program supports healing moms who have lost children to crime

WASHTENAW, Mich. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – One in five high school students reported being bullied last year. Twelve young people a day are victims of homicide and every 24 hours, almost 14,000 kids are treated in emergency rooms for non-fatal, assault-related injuries. Youth violence is not just traumatic for the...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Daily Herald

United Way: Local parenting support programs strengthen families

Last year, my son and his wife welcomed a beautiful new baby. In the months since the birth of my first grandchild, I have been struck by memories of when my own children were young. When I was a new parent, life often seemed overwhelming. I wanted to do the very best I could for my kids, and it was sometimes difficult to know what that looked like. As I watch my son and his wife work tirelessly to do the best for their baby, I’m inspired by them and the many other parents in our community.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Mothers of Twins sale supports local parents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Mothers of Twins (PMOT) worked hard Friday, March 18, to prepare for their twenty-sixth semiannual consignment sale. The sale will be held at the Peoria Riverplex Saturday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items will be 50 percent off from noon to 1 p.m. Parents are able to choose from 15,000 items which include toys, cribs, clothing for boys and girls of various ages, and much more.
PEORIA, IL
The Beacon Newspapers

Parents of adults living with autism

Shelly McLaughlin, program director for the Baltimore nonprofit Pathfinders for Autism, has a close relationship with her son Hunter, who lives with autism spectrum disorder. Local organizations like Pathfinders can help parents of adults with autism. Photo courtesy of Shelly McLaughlin. Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
County
Ottawa County, OH
Port Clinton, OH
Society
Ottawa County, OH
Society
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington Community Center offers programs to youth and adults

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A new community center in Texarkana, Arkansas has officially open their doors. The Washington Community Development Center held a grand-opening Saturday at the former Washington Academy Building on Marietta Street. The facility includes a recreational wing, as well as, plenty of space for educational programs. Organizers say...
ADVOCACY
Cape Cod Times

Parents Supporting Parents: Auction to fund substance use disorder treatment program

Editor's note: This story has been updated to amend what caused Joey Bernard's death. His mother, Jill Maiorana, received a call from the medical examiner regarding the cause of death after she spoke with the Times. SANDWICH — At a recent Parents Supporting Parents meeting, members posed for a group photo holding pictures of their loved ones who died from opioid overdoses.  ...
SANDWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Mental Health#Camping#Trust Fund
Lawrence Post

School staff failed to protect a young student from bullying, who took her own life after her classmates and teachers complained that she smelled bad and needed to bathe, new report reveals

The school officials didn’t protect a 10-year-old girl from bullies, who killed herself after students and teachers complained that she smelled, new report reveals. The distressed black girl, who was on the autism spectrum, sprayed her clothes with air freshener after being told by other students and even a teacher that she smelled bad, her family said. The report revealed that the student was told by her classmates and teachers that she smelled and needed to bathe, but reportedly found evidence that she was bullied because of her race or autism. It remains unclear whether the bullying she’d suffered was racist.
SOCIETY
Better Government Association

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller claims Biden administration is encouraging kids to take "castration" drugs, undergo surgeries

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration is encouraging children to use “chemical castration drugs” and undergo gender-reassignment surgeries. “The Biden Administration is engaging in extreme ‘woke’ politics by encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries, and they are lying...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
thepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Was I Wrong to Give My Daughter’s College Fund to a Relative?

When my daughter didn't go to college even after taking a “gap year,” I used her college fund (still legally my money) to pay off a relative's student loans. My daughter was furious, and this soon translated into a general anger toward “deadbeats” who don't want to pay back their student loans.
EDUCATION
News Herald

News Herald

313
Followers
116
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Port Clinton News Herald is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, Ohio

 http://portclintonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy