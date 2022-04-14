ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash - Episode 8.12...

Cover picture for the articleALL HANDS ON DECK - With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L....

ComicBook

The Flash: "Resurrection" Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Resurrection", the eleventh episode of The Flash's eighth season. The plot details hint at Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin), Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and the rest of Team Flash dealing with the threat of the "Black Flame" — only for that to be complicated by a decision made by Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker). While the synopsis doesn't confirm it outright, that emotional crux could certainly validate the theories that the "Black Flame", the villain of the current arc who targeted fire-based metahumans in the most recent episode, might be the return of Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell). You can check out the synopsis below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash: "Phantoms" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Phantoms", the ninth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, March 30th. This week's episode saw the emergence of a new threat to Central City and a new challenge for Team Flash when a mysterious metahuman with unusual fire powers killed two people — and Jaco Birch/The Hotness nearly ended up taking the fall for it. With a possible meta serial killer on the loose, Team Flash may be facing their most dangerous foe yet, and from the looks of things in the preview, it all comes a little too close to home in short order.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash: "Reckless" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Reckless", the tenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, April 6th. The episode will see Team Flash continuing to deal with the threat of the "Black Flame". This week's episode saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) investigate a murder in which the victim was burned to death by a meta and while Jaco Birch/The Hotness was initially suspected, Team Flash discovered they were dealing with someone else with a different and potentially more dangerous set of powers — though who that meta is remains a mystery.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jesse L. Martin Departs ‘The Flash’ As Series Regular After 8 Seasons, Will Headline NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’

Click here to read the full article. Jesse L. Martin has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s drama pilot The Irrational as he is leaving the CW’s The Flash after eight seasons. While Martin will no longer be a series regular on the Berlanti Prods./Warner Bros. TV-produced The Flash, he is expected to appear in multiple episodes of the DC drama in its recently picked up ninth season. Tony winner Martin was one of four remaining Flash original cast members, along with star Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. The existing contracts of all four were up at the...
TV SERIES
Grant Gustin
Jesse L. Martin
Danielle Nicolet
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Distractify

An 'NCIS' Original Is Returning for the Post-Gibbs Era — Who Is Coming Back?

Former FBI Special Agent Tobias Fornell, played by Joe Spano, is the only recurring character who has popped into every season of NCIS, apart from Season 17, which was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Tobias was part of the NCIS pilot, and the best part about him was always his faux cantankerous friendship with Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon). The two would publicly bicker, while privately a real friendship grew.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Arrow’s Kat McNamara Is Returning To The CW For A New Project

Shadowhunters and Arrow alum Katherine McNamara is sticking with The CW! While many fans have been bummed about the network not moving forward with the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff, the actress has landed a lead role in another spinoff in the form of Walker's upcoming prequel. Katherine McNamara,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
E! News

Two Originals Alums Are Heading to Legacies

According to TVLine, the April 15 episode of The CW's Legacies will bring together Vampire Diaries characters Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel). "The Mikaelson family is welcome to visit anytime, always and forever," showrunner Brett Matthews told the outlet. "It is a joy to revisit these characters and the talent who plays them."
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Flash's Robbie Amell breaks down his character's surprise return

The Flash spoilers follow. The Flash's latest season 8 episode threw a big twist in the works by revealing that the Black Flame is none other than Ronnie Raymond, back from the dead again. Or, at least, it sure sounds like him. Robbie Amell has indeed returned for a few...
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Black-ish - Episode 8.13 - Homegoing (Series Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Black-ish: SERIES FINALE - Homegoing (4/19) “Homegoing” – As Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well. Grappling with this idea at work, Dre receives some unexpected advice from Simone Biles, who tells him to follow his heart. The Johnsons prepare for their goodbyes in the series finale of the beloved comedy series “black-ish,” airing TUESDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the next day.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash: Original Cast Member's Pregnancy Reportedly Won't Impact Rest of Season 8

Earlier this year, The Flash star Danielle Panabaker revealed that she and her husband attorney Hayes Robbins are expecting their second child later this year. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020. While fans were thrilled for Panabaker and her growing family, there have been some questions about what her pregnancy could mean for the remainder of Season 8, which is still filming in Vancouver. Now, a new report indicates that everything is on track for Panabaker to appear through the remainder of the season — including the June 29th season finale.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.19 - Tangled Up in Blue - Press Release

WHEN ERIN IS STALKED BY A RECENTLY RELEASED PRISONER, SHE ENLISTS ANTHONY AND DANNY TO INVESTIGATE HER OFFICE’S ROLE IN HIS SENTENCING, ON “BLUE BLOODS,” FRIDAY, APRIL 29. “Tangled Up in Blue” – When Erin is stalked by a man who was recently released from prison after...
TV SERIES
NME

Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show

A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below. The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Duncanville - Episode 3.01 - Gamer vs. Gamer - Press Release

Duncan and his friends visit a Twitch star’s private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity. Meanwhile, Jack and Annie look through a photo album and realize Jack spent a night in jail that Annie didn’t know about in the all-new “Gamer vs. Gamer” Season Three premiere episode of DUNCANVILLE airing Sunday, May 1 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DUN-212)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.17 - Dark Horse - 3 Sneak Peeks + Press Release

“Dark Horse” – Izzy hires Bull and TAC to defend a jockey accused of committing arson against a stable owner who fired him, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Episode directed by Lou Diamond Phillips.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.18 - Family - Press Release

THE TEAM SEARCHES FOR THE GUNMAN RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ASSASSINATION OF A PROMINENT JUDGE AND WORKS TO DETERMINE WHY HE WAS TARGETED, ON “S.W.A.T.,” SUNDAY, APRIL 24. “Family” – When Hicks witnesses the assassination of his longtime friend, a prominent judge, the team races to find the shooter and determine why he was targeted. Also, Luca struggles with how to help his brother, Terry (Ryan Hurst), after he’s arrested, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, April 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES

