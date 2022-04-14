The Flash - Episode 8.12...

Earlier this year, The Flash star Danielle Panabaker revealed that she and her husband attorney Hayes Robbins are expecting their second child later this year. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020. While fans were thrilled for Panabaker and her growing family, there have been some questions about what her pregnancy could mean for the remainder of Season 8, which is still filming in Vancouver. Now, a new report indicates that everything is on track for Panabaker to appear through the remainder of the season — including the June 29th season finale.

