Newfield, NY

Newfield Tackles Water and Sewer Projects

By Jaime Cone
ithaca.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Newfield is currently focused on upgrading its aging water and septic systems, and two multi-million-dollar projects are in the works. One project, designed to improve the facilities serving the town’s Water District No. 1 and Water District No. 2, is estimated at a maximum cost of $4.8...

